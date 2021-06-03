Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 for Manager Posts, Apply @saraswatbank.com
Saraswat Bank is hiring General Manager and Deputy General Manager. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on Saraswat Bank official website saraswatbank.com on or before 07 June 2021.
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021: Saraswat Bank has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager and Deputy General Manager. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on Saraswat Bank official website saraswatbank.com on or before 07 June 2021.
Saraswat Bank Important Date
Last Date for Submitting Application - 07 June 2020
Saraswat Bank Vacancy Details
General Manager/Deputy General Manager for Legal Department
Eligibility Criteria for Saraswat Bank Manager Posts
Educational Qualification:
B.Com, LL.B. / LL.M. CAIIB preferred
Experience:
Minimum 3 years as Head of Department - Legal of a reputed Bank for the post of General Manager OR Minimum 2 years as Second-in-Line – Legal Department of a reputed Bank for the post of Deputy General Manager
Age Limit:
50 years
How to Apply for the Saraswat Bank Manager Jobs 2021 ?
The eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website www.saraswatbank.com on or before 07 June 2021.
Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may send their applications with complete details (in the formats available on our website http://www.saraswatbank.com) in a sealed envelope superscribing “Application for the post of General Manager/Deputy General Manager for Legal Department” within seven days to Mrs. Pearl R. Varghese, Chief General Manager - Head HRD & SLC, Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd., (Scheduled Bank), Ekanath Thakur Bhavan, Plot No. 953, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400 025.