Saraswat Bank Result 2021 Out: Download Junior Officer Selection List for Interview @saraswatbank.com

Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Result 2021: Saraswat Cooperative Bank Limited has released the result of online exam for the post of Junior Officer. Candidates, who have appeared in Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Exam on 03 April 2021, can download Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Result from the official website i.e. saraswatbank.com.

Saraswat Bank Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Saraswat Bank JO Result, directly, through the link below

Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Result Download Link

How to Download Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of Saraswat Bank - saraswatbank.com Visit ‘Career’ Tab, given at the top of homepage A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘List of Candidates Shortlisted for Interview - Click Here​ Download Saraswat Bank Result PDF

The bank had invited application for filling up 150 vacancies in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Gujarat for Junior Officer Posts from 05 March to 19 March 2021.