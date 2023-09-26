Satavahana University Result 2023 OUT at satavahana.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG Marksheet

Satavahana University Result 2023 Released: Satavahana University has recently published the results for various UG backlog and regular programs, including B.A., B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the direct link to download Satavahana University Result 2023 PDF here.

Satavahana University has recently declared the results for various UG, courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Tech, and other exams. The students who participated in these exams can access and download their Satavahana University results using the direct link provided below- satavahana.ac.in

Satavahana University Results 2023

Recently, Satavahana University released the results for various UG courses like B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, and other exams. Satavahana University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- satavahana.ac.in

Satavahana University Result 2023

Click here

How to Check Results of Satavahana University?

Satavahana University Students can check their annual results for various semesters of courses like B.Sc, B.Com, B.A, and other exams online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of Satavahana University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - satavahana.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Examination Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Check your course in the list.

Step 5: Enter the Hall Ticket Number and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Check the results and download it. 

Direct Links to Download Satavahana University Results

Check here the direct link for Satavahana University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

UG(CBCS)(R19)(Regular) 2nd Semester September' 2023

26-Sep-2023

Click here

UG(CBCS)(R16)(Backlog) 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Semester May 2023 to September 2023 

26-Sep-2023

Click here

Satavahana University: Highlights 

Satavahana University is situated in Karimnagar, Telangana. It was established in the year 2008. The university is named after the Satavahana dynasty. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Satavahana University offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specializations. For students, staff, and faculty members,J.S. University has modern and upgraded facilities.

FAQ

Is Satavahana University Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, Satavahana University has released the results of various UG courses and programs. The Satavahana University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Satavahana University result 2023 for B.A?

The Satavahana University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Satavahana University results on this page.

