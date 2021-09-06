SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in, Check How to Download Call Letter

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 has been released on @sbi/careers or sbi.co.in, Check Exam Date, Pattern and Other Updates Here

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 Download: State Bank of India (SBI), on 6 September, has uploaded the admit card along self declaration form of the exam for post of Apprentice on sbi.co.in. The candidates who have applied for SBI Apprentice Recruitment and appearing I the online exam on 20 September 2021can download SBI Apprentice Admit Card from this article through the link given below:

SBI Apprentice Admit Card Download Link

SBI Apprentice Self Declaration Download Link

The candidates can also download SBI Admit Card through the links - https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or https://apprenticeshipindia.org or http://bfsissc.com.

They can check exact date, time of the exam on their SBI Apprentice Call Letter.

SBI Apprentice Events Important Dates SBI Apprentice Notification Date 5 July 2021 SBI Apprentice Online Application Starting Date 6 July 2021 SBI Apprentice Online Application Last Date 26 July 2021 SBI Apprentice Exam Date 2021 20 September 2021 SBI Apprentice Result Date 2021 Expected in October or November 2021 SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 Date 6 September 2021

SBI Apprentice Exam Pattern

There will be 4 subjects in the exam consist of 23 questions of 1 mark each. The candidates will be given 1 hour to complete the test. Each question will be of 1 mark and there will be negative marking of 1/4 mark/ The candidates can check subject-wise marks and no. of questions through the table below:

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time General/Financial Awareness 25 25 15 min General English 25 25 15 min Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 15 min Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 25 25 15 min Total 100 100 1hour

SBI Apprentice Local Language Test

All candidates who would qualify in the online written examination will be called for language test. It is to be noted that who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

SBI Apprentice Medical Exam

Engagement of selected apprentices is subjectto his/her being declared medically fit as perthe requirement ofthe Bank.

How to Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website -sbi.co.in

Click on ‘Download Exam Call Letter’ given under ‘ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961

(Advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2021-22/10)’

Provide your details

Download SBI Apprentice Call Leter