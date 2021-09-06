Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in, Check How to Download Call Letter

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 has been released on @sbi/careers or sbi.co.in, Check Exam Date, Pattern and Other Updates Here

Created On: Sep 6, 2021 20:55 IST
SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021
SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 Download: State Bank of India (SBI), on 6 September, has uploaded the admit card along self declaration form of the exam for post of Apprentice on sbi.co.in. The candidates who have applied for SBI Apprentice Recruitment and appearing I the online exam on 20 September  2021can download SBI Apprentice Admit Card from this article through the link given below:

SBI Apprentice Admit Card Download Link

SBI Apprentice Self Declaration Download Link

The candidates can also download SBI Admit Card through the links - https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or https://apprenticeshipindia.org or http://bfsissc.com.

They can check exact date, time of the exam on their SBI Apprentice Call Letter.

SBI Apprentice Events

Important Dates

SBI Apprentice Notification Date

5 July 2021

SBI Apprentice Online Application Starting Date

6 July 2021

SBI Apprentice Online Application Last Date

26 July 2021

SBI Apprentice Exam Date 2021

20 September 2021

SBI Apprentice Result Date 2021

Expected in October or November 2021

SBI Apprentice  Admit Card 2021 Date

6 September 2021

 

SBI Apprentice Exam Pattern

There will be 4 subjects in the exam consist of 23 questions of 1 mark each. The candidates will be given 1 hour to complete the test. Each question will be of 1 mark and there will be negative marking of 1/4 mark/ The candidates can check subject-wise marks and no. of questions through the table below:

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time

General/Financial Awareness

25

25

15 min

General English 

25

25

15 min

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

15 min

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

25

25

15 min

Total

100

100

1hour

SBI Apprentice Local Language Test

All candidates who would qualify in the online written examination will be called for language test. It is to be noted that who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

SBI Apprentice Medical Exam

Engagement of selected apprentices is subjectto his/her being declared medically fit as perthe requirement ofthe Bank.

How to Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website -sbi.co.in

Click on ‘Download Exam Call Letter’ given under ‘ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961

(Advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2021-22/10)’

Provide your details

Download SBI Apprentice Call Leter

 

FAQ

It is taking time to download SBI Admit Card 2021 ?

Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.

What is SBI Apprentice Exam Date ?

20 September 2021

What is SBI Apprentice Admit Card Link ?

You can download SBI Apprentice Admit Card through the link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiappajun21/cloea_sep21/login.php?appid=7ced52fbaafb82ebbba81acde0c2e934

How to Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 ?

The candidates can download SBI Apprentice Admit Card from the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comments