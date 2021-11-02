SBI Apprentice Result 2021 Out @sbi.co.in: Download Final Selection List PDF and Marks Link Here

SBI Apprentice Result 2021 has been released by State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website (sbi.co.in). Check Details Here.

SBI Apprentice Result 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of the exam, which was conducted on, 17th and 20th September 2021, for the post of Apprentice on its official website (sbi.co.in). The bank has prepared the list of the candidates provisionally selected for Apprentice and also uploaded the marks obtained in the written exam. Candidates who attended the SBI Exam 2021 on scheduled date should download SBI Result 2021 right away. They can also check the SBI Apprentice Result Link from this page.

SBI Apprentice Download Link 2021

SBI Apprentice Marks Link 2021

The Selection is Provisional and subject to Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s), fulfillment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in the detailed notification and Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.

How to Download SBI Apprentice Result 2021 ?

Go to official website -sbi.co.in

Click on ‘FINAL RESULT MARKS SECURED BY THE CANDIDATE’ given under ‘ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961 (Final Result Announced) (Advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2021-22/10)’

Enter your Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth

Click on ‘Submit’ Button

Download SBI Apprentice Final Result

SBI has published the notification for recruitment of 6100 Apprentice in the month of July 2021. Online Applications were invited on https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or https://apprenticeshipindia.org or http://bfsissc.com or https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/ careers from 06 July to 26 July 2021.