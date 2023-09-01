SBI Apprentice Salary 2023: In-Hand Salary, Job Profile, and Growth

SBI Apprentice Salary 2023: The State Bank Of India has released the recruitment notification for SBI Apprentice. It is an internship/training program for the candidates who want to begin their career in the banking field. They will be paid Rs 15000 per month. Read on to know all the details about SBI Apprentice Salary and Job Profile.

The State Bank Of India has released the SBI Apprentice Notification 2023 to fill 6160 posts. Those candidates who will sail through all the stages of the selection process will be shortlisted for a 1-year Apprenticeship program with the State Bank of India. Shortlisted candidates will get paid a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 19,000.

SBI Apprentice Salary 2023

Eligible candidates who are shortlisted for the SBI Apprentice position will get a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month throughout their training period. Besides it, they will not be entitled to any allowance or additional benefits.

SBI Apprentice Salary Per Month

The monthly stipend an SBI Apprentice receives is determined by the duration of their training period. In the first year, they will get paid a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month, Rs. 16,500 in the second year, and Rs. 19,000 in the third year. Check the table below to get better clarity on it.

Year of Apprenticeship Salary per Month 1st Year INR 15,000/- 2nd Year INR 16,500/- 3rd Year INR 19,000/-

SBI Apprentice In Hand Salary

The initial in-hand SBI Apprentice salary falls within the range of Rs. 15000 to Rs. 19000. No deductions are made from the monthly stipend which means the net in hand salary remains same throughout the training period i.e. Rs. 15000.

SBI Apprentice Job Profile 2023

SBI Apprentice is not a permanent job. It is a training program for the candidates who aspire to work in the banking sector. SBI Apprentice job profile includes various administrative tasks aimed at training the candidates about the work and the services offered by a bank to its customers. Listed below are some of the job responsibilities of SBI Apprentice:

Assisting supervisor or seniors

Performing various administrative tasks in the different departments of the bank

Providing after-sale services

SBI Apprentice Salary 2023 Career Growth

As mentioned earlier, SBI Apprentice is not a permanent job. It is an internship or training program for the candidates who want to kickstart their career in the banking sector. Working as SBI Apprentice for a year, they will learn how numerous administrative tasks are performed and what services are offered by a bank to its customers. This knowledge will help them begin their career with a decent salary. Also, those who complete this training program successfully will receive special consideration when they’ll apply for the SBI Clerk Recruitment.