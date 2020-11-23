SBI CBO Admit Card 2020 Out @sbi.co.in, Download State Bank of India Circle Based Officer Call Letter Here

SBI CBO Admit Card 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO) on its official website - sbi.co.in. Candidates can download SBI Admit Card from the official website through the link- https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbicbodnov20/cloea_nov20/login.php?appid=2948b546fd0526ab1da23ffe0feb5a59 -.

SBI CBO Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download SBI Circle Based Officer Admit Card, directly, through the link from 23 November to 28 November 2020.

SBI CBO Admit Card Download Link



SBI CBO Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 November 2020 (Saturday) across the country.

How to Download SBI CBO Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of SBI i.e. - sbi.co.in Click on the link ‘Download Exam Call Letter’, under RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20) under Latest Announcement Tab A new window will open where you need to enter your Registration No / Roll No and Date of Birth Click on ‘Login’ Button Download SBI CBO Call Letter

SBI CBO Exam Pattern:

Subject Type of Test No. of Questions Marks Time General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYCAML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues Objective 30 60 30 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation Objective 20 40 30 minutes Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Objective 30 60 30 minutes English Language Objective 20 40 30 minutes Letter Writing Descriptive 1 25 30 minutes Essay (250 words on banking related topics) Descriptive 1 25 30 minutes Total 250 2 hours and 30 minutes

There will be negative marking of 1/4th of marks for each wrong answer

State wise & Category wise merit list will be made on the basis of the marks obtained Online Test. There will be no sectional cut-off and sectional wise marks shall not be maintained. Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for interview which is of 100 marks.

Final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of the Interview score (out of 100) subject to a candidate scoring the minimum qualifying marks in interview.

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 3850 Circle Based Officer (CBO) in State Bank of India.

SBI CBO Exam Details PDF