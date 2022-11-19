SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Released @sbi.co.in: Exam on 4 Dec

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Released: On 19 November 2022, the State Bank of India (SBI) activated the SBI CBO Admit Card Link on its website for the students who have registered for SBI CBO Recruitment 2022. Such students are advised to download CBO Admit Card via online mode. They are required to login into the provided link using their registration details generated at the time of submitting applications.
The online exam for Circle Based Officer Posts will be held on 04 December 2022 (Sunday) across the country for the selection of the 1422 persons under its various branches.
SBI CBO Admit Card Download Link
How to Download SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 ?
Firstly, visit the website of the State Bank of India
Secondly, You will be required to click on the admit card link appearing as ‘DOWNLOAD ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION CALL LETTER’ under ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/ CBO/ 2022-23/22)’
Thirdly, Use your registration number and password to log into your account
Now, Download SBI Admit Card 2022
The exam will be consists of Objective type questions for 120 marks and Descriptive Type questions for 50 marks. SBI CBO Objective-Type Test of 2 hours duration and consists of questions on the English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness / Economy and Computer Aptitude while the descriptive type test will be of 30 minutes duration. It will be a Test of the English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) with two questions of total 50 marks.
What Should I carry at SBI CBO Exam Centre ?
The candidates should carry following things at the exam centre
- SBI SBO Call Letter
- N95 Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)
- Gloves
- Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates should bring their own water bottle)
- Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)
- A simple pen, pencils, erasers and ink stamp pad.
- Exam-related documents (Call Letter of Examination and photocopy of the photo ID proof stapled with it and same ID card in original). The name on the ID card and on the Call letter should be exactly the same.
- In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.
No other Items are permitted inside the venue.