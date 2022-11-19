SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Released @sbi.co.in: Exam on 4 Dec

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 has been released by the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in. Candidates can download SBI Admit Card from this page.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Released: On 19 November 2022, the State Bank of India (SBI) activated the SBI CBO Admit Card Link on its website for the students who have registered for SBI CBO Recruitment 2022. Such students are advised to download CBO Admit Card via online mode. They are required to login into the provided link using their registration details generated at the time of submitting applications.

The online exam for Circle Based Officer Posts will be held on 04 December 2022 (Sunday) across the country for the selection of the 1422 persons under its various branches.

SBI CBO Admit Card Download Link

How to Download SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 ?

Firstly, visit the website of the State Bank of India

Secondly, You will be required to click on the admit card link appearing as ‘DOWNLOAD ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION CALL LETTER’ under ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/ CBO/ 2022-23/22)’

Thirdly, Use your registration number and password to log into your account

Now, Download SBI Admit Card 2022

The exam will be consists of Objective type questions for 120 marks and Descriptive Type questions for 50 marks. SBI CBO Objective-Type Test of 2 hours duration and consists of questions on the English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness / Economy and Computer Aptitude while the descriptive type test will be of 30 minutes duration. It will be a Test of the English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) with two questions of total 50 marks.

What Should I carry at SBI CBO Exam Centre ?

The candidates should carry following things at the exam centre

