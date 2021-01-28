SBI CBO Result 2020-21 Out: Download Selected Candidates Roll Number PDF for Interview Round @sbi.co.in

SBI CBO Result 2020-21: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of online written exam for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO) on 28 January 2021. A list containing the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates for next round, on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Online Test, has been prepared by the bank. Candidates, who appeared in SBI CBO Exam on 28 November 2020, can download SBI Result from the official website - sbi.co.in/web/careers.

SBI CBO Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SBI CBO Exam Result through the link below:

SBI CBO Result Download Link

SBI CBO Interview

All candidates whose roll number is available in SBI CBO Result PDF will be required to appear interview round of 100 marks. Final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of the Interview score subject to a candidate scoring the minimum qualifying marks in interview.

How to Download SBI CBO Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of SBI i.e. - sbi.co.in Click on the link ‘Online Written test Result-Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for Interview’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20)’under Latest Announcement Tab Download SBI CBO Result PDF File Check your roll number in the list

A total of 3850 Circle Based Officer (CBO) will be recruited in State Bank of India in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai), Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Goa.