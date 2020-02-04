SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 on 11 Feb @sbi.co.in, Check SBI Junior Associate Admit Card Updates Here

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020: State Bank of India will soon release the admit card of Online Preliminary Exam for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre, against advertisement number CRPD/CR/2019-20/20. As per the official website, the candidates can download their SBI Clerk call letter from 11 February 2020 onwards (Tentatively).

All candidates who have applied for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 can download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019-20 by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the SBI website www.sbi.co.in. No admit card will be sent through post.

SBI will announce the exam date on its official website shortly. SBI Clerk Exam 2020 is tentatively expected to be conducted in the last week of February or in the month of March 2020.

SBI, today, released the admit card of Pre- Examination Training for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community on its official website. Candidates who have opted for PET can download SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2020 through the link given below.

SBI Clerk PET Admit Card Download 2020

SBI Clerk Prelims exam will have 100 Objective Type Questions in 3 sections i.e. Section -1 English Language (30 Qs of 30 Marks), Numerical Ability (35 Qs of 35 Marks) and Reasoning Ability(35 Qs of 35 Marks). Each section will be given 20 minutes to complete the test. 1/4th of mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Qualified candidates in prelims exam will be called for SBI Clerk Mains Exam which will be conducted tentatively on 19 April 2020.

Candidates should carry their SBI Junior Associate Admit Card along with one ID proof such as passport/Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/ Voter's Card/Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof at the exam centre.

SBI is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 100 Junior Associate (Clerk) at various sections.

SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification