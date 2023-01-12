SBI Clerk Mains 2022 Last Minute Tips To Score High Marks, Mock Test Section-wise

SBI Clerk Mains 2022 exam to be held on 15th January 2022 for 5486 Vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Check best tips & tricks and mock test section-wise.

SBI Clerk Mains Tips to Score High: The SBI Clerk Mains 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on 15th January 2022 for the candidates who qualified the Preliminary Examination for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical Cadre in the State Bank of India.

Candidates can download the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 till 15th January 2022. Below, we have provided the best tips and tricks to score high marks in SBI Clerk Mains 2022 examination along with mock test series for General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2022

The SBI Clerk mains exam will be conducted online mode. The questions asked in the examination will be objective based. There will be a total of 190 questions for a total of 200 marks from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, General/ Financial Awareness and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2022 Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 Minutes General English 40 40 35 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 Minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 Minutes Total 190 200 2 Hours 40

Minutes

NOTE:

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for a question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates are required to score minimum percentage marks on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates, 5% relaxation is available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be decided by the bank.

No minimum qualifying marks for individual subjects are prescribed. Merit list will be drawn State wise, category-wise. Candidates qualified in the test (main examination) will be placed according to their aggregate marks in descending order in respective States and Categories.

Last Minute Preparation Tips for SBI Clerk Mains 2022

With only five days left for the SBI Clerk mains, the candidates should follow a robust preparation strategy for the exam. As per the recruitment process, the final selection of the candidate in the SBI Junior Associate profile is going to be based on their performance in the Mains Examination.

1. Check Expected Current Affairs Topics for General/ Financial Awareness: Candidates should give special emphasis on revising the current affairs of the last six to eight months starting from July 2022. While revising focus on the banking and finance current affairs topics as they account for maximum weightage in the examination. You can also resort to editorial analysis i.e. The Hindu Editorial Analysis to revise in-depth concepts. To ace your GA preparations, take a look at the SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Expected Current Affairs Topics for General/ Financial Awareness to ace your GA preparation.

2. Check SBI Clerk Mains 2022 Important Questions, Check the last 3 years' trend section-wise: Go through our article SBI Clerk Mains last 3 years' trend section-wise analysis to get a complete insight into the topic-wise weightage, the difficulty level of the questions asked in the examination. Simply skim along the last three-year trend and mark topics that are found to be repeated. Try to give more attention to these topics as they could be asked in this year’s exam as well.

3. Practice Basic Mathematical Formulas, Concepts and Calculations: For acing the Quantitative Aptitude section, it is advisable to revise short tricks and formulas. Try to practice square roots and cube roots upto 30, short tricks related to reciprocals, and unitary methods, polynomial equations should also be revised. Give special emphasis to ratio & proportion, percentage, etc as questions based on these chapters are asked in the Data Interpretation and Sufficiency section. Check our article on Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude for SBI Clerk Mains to study the best tips and tricks to score high marks.

4. Solve SBI Clerk Mains Mock Test, Previous Years’ Question Papers: The best way to recognize the difficulty level of the SBI clerk mains examination is by going through the previous question paper and attempting mock tests. Sit in a quiet room and attempt the mock tests regularly in an interface similar to the SBI Clerk examination to practice in a real-time exam environment. Once done with the test, go through the dashboard and analyze the weak and strong points. Try to avoid questions from chapters that you are weak in as per the mock test performance to skip negative markings in the exam.

5. Do not take up new topics; Get good sleep: The best advice for an SBI clerk mains aspirant is to avoid taking up any new topics just before the exam. The last days are only for relaxing and revising the already prepared topics. Starting anything new in these last days can do more harm than good hence it should be avoided. Put all of your focus on revising current affairs, mathematical formulas, etc. Avoid any negative thoughts, eat a balanced diet, and get a good sleep to ace the SBI Clerk mains exam with high marks.

SBI Clerk Mains Mock Test, Practice Questions

Candidates can check our SBI Clerk Mains Mock Test Series by Jagran Josh along with previous years’ question papers as well as practice sets for current affairs.

SBI Clerk Mains Sections SBI Clerk Mains Mock Tests, Previous Years’ Question Papers, Current Affairs Practice Sets Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Click Here Quantitative Aptitude Click Here General English Click Here General/Financial Awareness Click Here

