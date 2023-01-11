SBI Clerk Mains 2022 Important Questions, Check Last 3 Years Trend Section-wise

SBI Clerk Mains 2022 exam to be held on 15th January 2022 for 5486 Vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Check here SBI Clerk Mains Past 3 Years’ Trend, Important Topics Asked, Difficulty Level Section-wise.

SBI Clerk Mains Last 3 Years Trend Section Wise Important Topics

SBI Clerk Mains Last 3 Years Trend: The State Bank of India is conducting the SBI Clerk Mains 2022 examination on 15th January 2022 for the candidates successful in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 examination for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 is available for download till 15th January 2022.

In this article, we have provided the data on SBI Clerk Mains Past 3 Years’ Trend (2021, 2020, 2019). Candidates can check the most important topics and the difficulty level of each section. 

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

SBI Clerk 2022 Events

Important Dates 

SBI Clerk Notification 2022 Releases

6th September 2022 

SBI Clerk Online Application Start Date

7th September 2022 

SBI Clerk Online Application End Date

27th September 2022

SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Training

October 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card

30th October to 25th November 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 

12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022 

SBI Clerk Prelims Result

2nd January 2023

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card

31st December 2022 to 15th January 2023

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

15th January 2023

SBI Clerk Mains Last 3 Years Trends, Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

Analyzing the past years’ questions asked and difficulty level section-wise is crucial in acing the preparation for SBI Clerk Mains. The SBI Clerk Mains exam pattern will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude for a total of 200 marks.

Success in the Mains examination is crucial as the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-1) will not be added for the selection. Prelims are qualifying nature. Only the aggregate marks in the Mains examination (Phase-2) will be considered for the preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Mains examination.

Reasoning Ability & Computer Knowledge

Past 3 Years Trend Difficulty Level

2021

2020

2019

Moderate

 Difficult 

 Moderate to Difficult

Past 3 Years Trend Questions Asked

2021

2020

2019

Floor Based Puzzle

Circular Seating Arrangement

Month & Year Based Puzzle

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Machine Input-Output

Coded Direction

Coded Inequality

Data Sufficiency

Logical Reasoning

Probability-Based Puzzle

Row-Based Seating Arrangement

Square Based Seating Arrangement

Mathematical Coding

Coded Syllogism

Puzzles + Seating Arrangement

Coded Inequality

Direction Sense

Machine Input-Output

Logical Statement & Assumption

Alphabetical series

Data Sufficiency

Logical Reasoning

Letter Arrangement

Coded Blood Relation

Linear Seating Arrangement

Month Based Puzzle 

Box Based Puzzle 

Random Arragement Puzzle 

Order and Ranking Based Puzzle

Coded Inequality

Direction Sense

Machine Input and Output

Logical Statement & Assumption

Alphabet Based Series

Circular Seating Arrangement

Syllogism

Blood Relation

 

Quantitative Aptitude

Past 3 Years Trend Difficulty Level

2021

2020

2019

Moderate

 Difficult

 Moderate

Past 3 Years Trend Questions Asked

2021

2020

2019

Double Pie Chart DI

Pie Chart+Table DI

Tabular DI

Caselet DI

Data Sufficiency

Wrong Number Series

Approximation

Quantity Based (Q1 & Q2)

Quadratic Equation

Arithmetic Problems

Missing Table DI

Line Graph DI

Caselet DI

Incomplete DI

Tabular DI

Data Sufficiency

Alphabetical Series

Quantity based questions

Arithmetic Word problems 

Pie Chart + Tabulation DI

Bar Graph DI

Tabular DI

Data Sufficiency

Wrong Number Series

Arithmetic

Quantity Based (Q1 & Q2)

General English 

Past 3 Years Trend Difficulty Level

2021

2020

2019

Moderate

 Moderate

 Difficult

Past 3 Years Trend Questions Asked

2021

2020

2019

Reading Comprehension

Para Jumble 

Phrase Replacement

Error Detection + Sentence Rearrangement

Fillers

Antonyms & Synonyms

Misspelt Words

Connectors

Word Error

Reading Comprehension

Synonyms & Antonyms (Vocabulary based)

Error Detection

Sentence & Phrase Rearrangement

Idioms

Fillers

Cloze Test

Word Usage

Inference Based Questions

Word Replacement

Reading Comprehension

Word Replacement

Error Detection

Fillers

One Word Substitution

Idioms & Phrases

Inference Based Questions

Antonyms & Synonyms

Para Jumbles

