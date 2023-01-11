SBI Clerk Mains 2022 Important Questions, Check Last 3 Years Trend Section-wise

SBI Clerk Mains Last 3 Years Trend: The State Bank of India is conducting the SBI Clerk Mains 2022 examination on 15th January 2022 for the candidates successful in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 examination for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 is available for download till 15th January 2022.
In this article, we have provided the data on SBI Clerk Mains Past 3 Years’ Trend (2021, 2020, 2019). Candidates can check the most important topics and the difficulty level of each section.
SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar
|
SBI Clerk 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
SBI Clerk Notification 2022 Releases
|
6th September 2022
|
SBI Clerk Online Application Start Date
|
7th September 2022
|
SBI Clerk Online Application End Date
|
27th September 2022
|
SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Training
|
October 2022
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card
|
30th October to 25th November 2022
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|
12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Result
|
2nd January 2023
|
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card
|
31st December 2022 to 15th January 2023
|
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date
|
15th January 2023
SBI Clerk Mains Last 3 Years Trends, Questions Asked & Difficulty Level
Analyzing the past years’ questions asked and difficulty level section-wise is crucial in acing the preparation for SBI Clerk Mains. The SBI Clerk Mains exam pattern will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude for a total of 200 marks.
Success in the Mains examination is crucial as the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-1) will not be added for the selection. Prelims are qualifying nature. Only the aggregate marks in the Mains examination (Phase-2) will be considered for the preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Mains examination.
Reasoning Ability & Computer Knowledge
Past 3 Years Trend Difficulty Level
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
Moderate
|
Difficult
|
Moderate to Difficult
Past 3 Years Trend Questions Asked
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
Floor Based Puzzle
Circular Seating Arrangement
Month & Year Based Puzzle
Blood Relation
Syllogism
Machine Input-Output
Coded Direction
Coded Inequality
Data Sufficiency
Logical Reasoning
Probability-Based Puzzle
Row-Based Seating Arrangement
Square Based Seating Arrangement
Mathematical Coding
Coded Syllogism
|
Puzzles + Seating Arrangement
Coded Inequality
Direction Sense
Machine Input-Output
Logical Statement & Assumption
Alphabetical series
Data Sufficiency
Logical Reasoning
Letter Arrangement
Coded Blood Relation
|
Linear Seating Arrangement
Month Based Puzzle
Box Based Puzzle
Random Arragement Puzzle
Order and Ranking Based Puzzle
Coded Inequality
Direction Sense
Machine Input and Output
Logical Statement & Assumption
Alphabet Based Series
Circular Seating Arrangement
Syllogism
Blood Relation
Quantitative Aptitude
Past 3 Years Trend Difficulty Level
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
Moderate
|
Difficult
|
Moderate
Past 3 Years Trend Questions Asked
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
Double Pie Chart DI
Pie Chart+Table DI
Tabular DI
Caselet DI
Data Sufficiency
Wrong Number Series
Approximation
Quantity Based (Q1 & Q2)
Quadratic Equation
Arithmetic Problems
Missing Table DI
Line Graph DI
|
Caselet DI
Incomplete DI
Tabular DI
Data Sufficiency
Alphabetical Series
Quantity based questions
Arithmetic Word problems
|
Pie Chart + Tabulation DI
Bar Graph DI
Tabular DI
Data Sufficiency
Wrong Number Series
Arithmetic
Quantity Based (Q1 & Q2)
General English
Past 3 Years Trend Difficulty Level
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
Moderate
|
Moderate
|
Difficult
Past 3 Years Trend Questions Asked
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
Reading Comprehension
Para Jumble
Phrase Replacement
Error Detection + Sentence Rearrangement
Fillers
Antonyms & Synonyms
Misspelt Words
Connectors
Word Error
|
Reading Comprehension
Synonyms & Antonyms (Vocabulary based)
Error Detection
Sentence & Phrase Rearrangement
Idioms
Fillers
Cloze Test
Word Usage
Inference Based Questions
Word Replacement
|
Reading Comprehension
Word Replacement
Error Detection
Fillers
One Word Substitution
Idioms & Phrases
Inference Based Questions
Antonyms & Synonyms
Para Jumbles
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022