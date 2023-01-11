SBI Clerk Mains 2022 Important Questions, Check Last 3 Years Trend Section-wise

SBI Clerk Mains 2022 exam to be held on 15th January 2022 for 5486 Vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Check here SBI Clerk Mains Past 3 Years’ Trend, Important Topics Asked, Difficulty Level Section-wise.

SBI Clerk Mains Last 3 Years Trend: The State Bank of India is conducting the SBI Clerk Mains 2022 examination on 15th January 2022 for the candidates successful in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 examination for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 is available for download till 15th January 2022.

In this article, we have provided the data on SBI Clerk Mains Past 3 Years’ Trend (2021, 2020, 2019). Candidates can check the most important topics and the difficulty level of each section.

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

SBI Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates SBI Clerk Notification 2022 Releases 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Start Date 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application End Date 27th September 2022 SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 30th October to 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2nd January 2023 SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 31st December 2022 to 15th January 2023 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 15th January 2023

SBI Clerk Mains Last 3 Years Trends, Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

Analyzing the past years’ questions asked and difficulty level section-wise is crucial in acing the preparation for SBI Clerk Mains. The SBI Clerk Mains exam pattern will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude for a total of 200 marks.

Success in the Mains examination is crucial as the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-1) will not be added for the selection. Prelims are qualifying nature. Only the aggregate marks in the Mains examination (Phase-2) will be considered for the preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Mains examination.

Reasoning Ability & Computer Knowledge

Past 3 Years Trend Difficulty Level

2021 2020 2019 Moderate Difficult Moderate to Difficult

Past 3 Years Trend Questions Asked

2021 2020 2019 Floor Based Puzzle Circular Seating Arrangement Month & Year Based Puzzle Blood Relation Syllogism Machine Input-Output Coded Direction Coded Inequality Data Sufficiency Logical Reasoning Probability-Based Puzzle Row-Based Seating Arrangement Square Based Seating Arrangement Mathematical Coding Coded Syllogism Puzzles + Seating Arrangement Coded Inequality Direction Sense Machine Input-Output Logical Statement & Assumption Alphabetical series Data Sufficiency Logical Reasoning Letter Arrangement Coded Blood Relation Linear Seating Arrangement Month Based Puzzle Box Based Puzzle Random Arragement Puzzle Order and Ranking Based Puzzle Coded Inequality Direction Sense Machine Input and Output Logical Statement & Assumption Alphabet Based Series Circular Seating Arrangement Syllogism Blood Relation

Quantitative Aptitude

Past 3 Years Trend Difficulty Level

2021 2020 2019 Moderate Difficult Moderate

Past 3 Years Trend Questions Asked

2021 2020 2019 Double Pie Chart DI Pie Chart+Table DI Tabular DI Caselet DI Data Sufficiency Wrong Number Series Approximation Quantity Based (Q1 & Q2) Quadratic Equation Arithmetic Problems Missing Table DI Line Graph DI Caselet DI Incomplete DI Tabular DI Data Sufficiency Alphabetical Series Quantity based questions Arithmetic Word problems Pie Chart + Tabulation DI Bar Graph DI Tabular DI Data Sufficiency Wrong Number Series Arithmetic Quantity Based (Q1 & Q2)

General English

Past 3 Years Trend Difficulty Level

2021 2020 2019 Moderate Moderate Difficult

Past 3 Years Trend Questions Asked

2021 2020 2019 Reading Comprehension Para Jumble Phrase Replacement Error Detection + Sentence Rearrangement Fillers Antonyms & Synonyms Misspelt Words Connectors Word Error Reading Comprehension Synonyms & Antonyms (Vocabulary based) Error Detection Sentence & Phrase Rearrangement Idioms Fillers Cloze Test Word Usage Inference Based Questions Word Replacement Reading Comprehension Word Replacement Error Detection Fillers One Word Substitution Idioms & Phrases Inference Based Questions Antonyms & Synonyms Para Jumbles

