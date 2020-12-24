SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 Download @sbi.co.in/careers, Check Jr Associate Final Result Link for LPT Here

State Bank of India (SBI) has released SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 on its official website sbi.co.in. A PDF List has been prepared by the bank, containing the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates. All candidates who have appear SBI Mains Exam can download SBI Mains Result from the official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI Clerk Mains Result PDF is given below. The candidates can check the names of all shortlisted candidates through SBI Clerk JA Result PDF given below:

SBI Clerk Mains Result Download PDF

How to Download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of SBI i.e. - bi.co.in/careers Click on the link - 'Final Result' given under 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20) SBI JA Mains Result PDF will open Check your roll number

SBI Clerk Main examination for Clerk (Junior Associate) was held on 31 October 2020 and 07 November 2021. Candidates who would qualify in the mains exam shall be called for language test. Candidates should note that there will be no interview round. The Provisionally Selected Candidates are being advised by way of SMS seperately

SBI Clerk Language Proficiency Test 2020 (LPT)

The candidates are required to produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.

SBI Clerk Final selection

The final selection will be done on the basis of:

Verification of eligibility for the post and information furnished in the online application.

Qualifying in test of specified opted local language, where applicable, as detailed above.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off

Along with the release of the result, SBI will upload the cut-off marks scored by the top candidate.

A total of 8000 candidates will be placed for the said in various banks of the SBI across the country. Out of total, 7870 vacancies are regular and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 was conducted on 22 February, 29 February, 01 March and 08 March 2020 and the result for the same was declared on 20 October 2020.