SBI Clerk Result 2020 Expected Soon @sbi.co.in, Check SBI Jr Assistant Main Exam Here

SBI Clerk Result 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the result of prelims exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Assistant). SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Result is expected to release in the first week of April. However, there is no official update regarding the SBI Junior Assistant Result 2020. Candidates are advised to keep a track on official website of SBI for Clerk Result Latest Updates.

Candidates who will clear SBI Clerk Prelims Exam will be called for SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2020. SBI Clerk Mains Exam is tentatively scheduled on 16 April 2020 (Thursday). However, there are chances for the delay of the exam due Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the country. There will be 190 questions of 200 Marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours 40 minutes to complete the paper. As per the official notification “Candidates qualified for main examination would be able to download their call letter from the Bank's website (following the instructions available on the screen) from 2nd week of April 2020 onwards (Tentatively)”.

SBI had conducted the SBI Clerk Exam 2020 on 22 February, 29 February, 01 March and 08 March 2020 at various parts of the country in online mode. There were 100 objective type multiple-choice questions from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The time allotted to complete each section was 20 minutes.

As per the reports, SBI Jr Assistant Prelims was of easy to moderate level and the Numerical Ability Section was the most time-taking section.

How to Download SBI Clerk Result 2020 ?

Go to the official website of SBI i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on the link given to download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020. Enter essential credentials and click on submit button. Then, the result will be displayed on the screen.

SBI Recruitment is being done for filling up 8000+ vacancies for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). Online applications were invited from 03 January 2020 till 26 January 2020.

SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification

Last year, SBI Exam was conducted on 22 and 23 June across country in four shifts each and the result for the same was released on 23 July 2020. The bank had conducted SBI Clerk Main Exam on 10 August 2019.