SBI PO Mains 2021 Result Announced @sbi.co.in, Check List of Selected Candidates Here

SBI PO Mains 2021 Result has been released by State Bank of India on sbi.co.in. Check SBI PO Mains 2021 Result Link and other details here.

SBI PO Mains 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released SBI PO Mains Result 2021. Candidates who had appeared for the exam held on 2 January 2022 can check their results from the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. Candidates who will qualify for the exam will be called for an interview in the third round.

Qualified candidates will be able to download SBI PO Interview Call Letter within 2-3 weeks from the official website of SBI. Candidates will receive an SMS from the bank on their registered mobile number and email id. A total of 2056 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process. The application process for the same was conducted between 5 October to 25 October 2022. SBI PO Prelims Exam was conducted on 20, 21 and 27 November 2021 at various exam centres.

How to Download SBI PO Mains 2021?

Visit the official website of SBI.i.e. sbi.co.in. Click on the 'Career' Section. Click on the notice that reads 'SBI PO Mains 2021 Result'. A new window will be opened. Enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. Download SBI PO Mains 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

SBI PO Mains 2021 Result Direct Download Link

Due to heavy servers, the SBI Website is running slow. All candidates are advised to keep calm and revisit the official website. Candidates will be able to download SBI PO Mains 2021 Result directly, once activated by clicking on the above link.