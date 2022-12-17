SBI PO Cut Off 2022: Expected and Previous Year Prelims Cut Off Marks

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022: As per candidates’ feedback, the SBI PO 2022 Prelims Difficulty Level was Moderate to Difficult and overall good attempts was 62 to 68 on 17th December 2022. Check expected and previous years’ prelims cut off marks category-wise (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS).

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022: The State Bank of India is conducting the SBI PO Prelims 2022 exam today on 17th December 2022 in four shifts for the recruitment of 1673 Probationary Officers (PO). The Preliminary Examination for SBI PO 2022 will include multiple choice questions (MCQs) from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Candidates appearing for the SBI PO Prelims 2022 can check here SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022 along with the Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks for SBI PO Preliminary Exam.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI PO 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Expected Cut Off 2022

Below, candidates can find SBI PO Prelims 2022 Expected Cut Off Marks along with the Previous Years’ Official Cut Off Marks in one place. With students’ feedback, we have prepared the detailed day-wise and shift-wise SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022. Basis which, we have analysed the expected cut off marks for SBI PO Prelims 2022 for all categories (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS).

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 All Days & All Shifts All Days All Shifts SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 17th December Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 18th December Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 19th December Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 20th December Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4

SBI PO Prelims Exam Schedule 2022

SBI PO Prelims 2022 will be held across four days in four shifts each day. The SBI PO Prelims Exam Date 2022 are 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022. Below, we have shared the day-wise and shift-wise exam schedule for SBI PO Prelims 2022.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: Shifts Timing Exam Date Activities 1st Shift 2nd Shift 3rd Shift 4th Shift 17th December 2022





Reporting Time 1.00 PM 3.30 PM Exam Starts 2.00 PM 4.30 PM Exam Ends 3.00 PM 5.30 PM

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

SBI PO Expected Cut Off 2022 Category wise

Candidates can check below table to find detailed SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut off 2022 for all categories (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS). As per the exam analysis for SBI PO Prelims, candidates reported easy to moderate difficulty level and an overall good attempts of 62 to 68.

Category SBI PO 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks GEN 65-70 OBC 62-65 EWS 64-66 SC 55-58 ST 48-50

SBI PO Prelims Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

Previously, the SBI PO Prelims was conducted on 20th/21st/27th November 2021. The difficulty level of SBI PO Prelims 2021 was Moderate to Difficult and candidates were able to make an overall good attempt of 68 to 73 which section-wise was Reasoning Ability (22-27), Numerical Ability (21-24), and English Language (22 to 24) good attempts.

2021

Category SBI PO 2021 Cut-Off Marks GEN 63 OBC 61.25 EWS 62.75 SC 54.75 ST 49.25

2020

Category SBI PO 2020 Cut-Off Marks GEN 58.5 SC 50 ST 43.75 OBC 56 EWS 56.75

2019

Category SBI PO 2019 Prelims Cut-Off GEN 71 SC 61.75 ST 54.75 OBC 68.25 EWS 68.25

2018

Category SBI PO 2018 Cut-Off Marks GEN 56.75 SC 54.25 ST 49.00 OH 45.25 VH 49.00 HI 14.75

2017

Category SBI PO 2017 Cut-Off Marks GEN 51.50 OBC 48.25 SC 43.25 ST 31.25 OH 38.75 VH 42.50 HI 18.50

Factors Affecting SBI PO Cut-Off Marks

SBI PO cut-off marks helps in determining the candidate’s selection for the next round i.e. mains. Candidates have to simply cross-compare the marks secured in the exam with the minimum cut-off marks prescribed by the commission. In a bid to maintain transparency in the exam, the following factors are considered to draw the minimum cut-off marks.

Total vacancies released for the SBI PO exam

Difficulty level of the questions asked in the preliminary exam

Average attempts made by the candidates

Normalisation method prescribed by the bank

