SBI PO Cut Off 2022: Expected and Previous Year Prelims Cut Off Marks

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022: As per candidates’ feedback, the SBI PO 2022 Prelims Difficulty Level was Moderate to Difficult and overall good attempts was 62 to 68 on 17th December 2022. Check expected and previous years’ prelims cut off marks category-wise (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS).

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022: The State Bank of India is conducting the SBI PO Prelims 2022 exam today on 17th December 2022 in four shifts for the recruitment of 1673 Probationary Officers (PO). The Preliminary Examination for SBI PO 2022 will include multiple choice questions (MCQs) from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Candidates appearing for the SBI PO Prelims 2022 can check here SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022 along with the Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks for SBI PO Preliminary Exam.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events

SBI PO 2022 Dates

On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Payment of Application Fee

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters

3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination

17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination

December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter

January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination

January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination

February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter

February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test

February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises

February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result

March 2023 onwards

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training

1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards

Conduct of Pre- Examination Training

November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Expected Cut Off 2022

Below, candidates can find SBI PO Prelims 2022 Expected Cut Off Marks along with the Previous Years’ Official Cut Off Marks in one place. With students’ feedback, we have prepared the detailed day-wise and shift-wise SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022. Basis which, we have analysed the expected cut off marks for SBI PO Prelims 2022 for all categories (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS).

All Days

All Shifts

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 17th December

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 18th December

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 19th December

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 20th December

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

SBI PO Prelims Exam Schedule 2022

SBI PO Prelims 2022 will be held across four days in four shifts each day. The SBI PO Prelims Exam Date 2022 are 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022. Below, we have shared the day-wise and shift-wise exam schedule for SBI PO Prelims 2022.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: Shifts Timing
Exam Date Activities 1st Shift 2nd Shift 3rd Shift 4th Shift
17th December 2022


 Reporting Time 1.00 PM 3.30 PM    
Exam Starts 2.00 PM 4.30 PM    
Exam Ends 3.00 PM 5.30 PM    

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes
 

Total

100

100

1 Hour

 

  • Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
  • Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

SBI PO Expected Cut Off 2022 Category wise

Candidates can check below table to find detailed SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut off 2022 for all categories (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS). As per the exam analysis for SBI PO Prelims, candidates reported easy to moderate difficulty level and an overall good attempts of 62 to 68.

Category

SBI PO 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

GEN

65-70

OBC

62-65

EWS

64-66

SC

55-58

ST

48-50

SBI PO Prelims Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

Previously, the SBI PO Prelims was conducted on 20th/21st/27th November 2021. The difficulty level of SBI PO Prelims 2021 was Moderate to Difficult and candidates were able to make an overall good attempt of 68 to 73 which section-wise was Reasoning Ability (22-27), Numerical Ability (21-24), and English Language (22 to 24) good attempts.

2021

Category

SBI PO 2021 Cut-Off Marks

GEN

63

OBC

61.25

EWS

62.75

SC

54.75

ST

49.25

2020

Category

SBI PO 2020 Cut-Off Marks

GEN

58.5

SC

50

ST

43.75

OBC

56

EWS

56.75

2019

Category

SBI PO  2019 Prelims Cut-Off

GEN

71

SC

61.75

ST

54.75

OBC

68.25

EWS

68.25

2018

Category

SBI PO 2018 Cut-Off Marks

GEN

56.75

SC

54.25

ST

49.00

OH

45.25

VH

49.00

HI

14.75

2017

Category

SBI PO 2017 Cut-Off Marks

GEN

51.50

OBC

48.25

SC

43.25

ST

31.25

OH

38.75

VH

42.50

HI

18.50

Factors Affecting SBI PO Cut-Off Marks

SBI PO cut-off marks helps in determining the candidate’s selection for the next round i.e. mains. Candidates have to simply cross-compare the marks secured in the exam with the minimum cut-off marks prescribed by the commission. In a bid to maintain transparency in the exam, the following factors are considered to draw the minimum cut-off marks.

  • Total vacancies released for the SBI PO exam
  • Difficulty level of the questions asked in the preliminary exam
  • Average attempts made by the candidates
  • Normalisation method prescribed by the bank

FAQ

Q1: When will the SBI PO cut-off marks be announced?

It is expected that the SBI PO cut-off marks shall be announced soon on the official website of the State Bank of India.

Q2: What factors affect the SBI PO cut-off marks?

Factors like total vacancies announced, the difficulty level of the exam, and the normalisation method used affect the SBI PO cut-off marks.

Q3: How to download the SBI PO cut-off marks?

You can download the SBI PO cut-off marks PDF from the career page of the bank to know about the category-wise minimum marks.

Next