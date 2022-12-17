SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: Prelims Paper Review All Days and Shifts

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Get the detailed exam analysis of the SBI PO 2022 Exam being held from 17th to 20th December. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam, difficulty level, the number of good attempts, answer keys, and expected cutoff marks.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: The State Bank of India will begin conducting the SBI PO Prelims 2022 exam today on 17th December 2022 in four shifts for the recruitment of 1673 Probationary Officers (PO). Candidates will be asked questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Candidates appearing for the SBI PO Prelims 2022 can check here SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 All Shifts and All Days to gain an understanding of the type of questions asked, difficulty level, number of good attempts, exam review to crack SBI PO 2022 with good marks.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI PO 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022

Below, candidates can find SBI PO Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis All Days and All Shifts in one place. With students’ feedback, we have prepared the detailed day-wise and shift-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Prelims 2022. All the shifts are updated immediately real-time.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Schedule 2022

SBI PO Prelims 2022 will be held across four days in four shifts each day. The SBI PO Prelims Exam Date 2022 are 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022. Below, we have shared the day-wise and shift-wise exam schedule for SBI PO Prelims 2022.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: Shifts Timing Exam Date Activities 1st Shift 2nd Shift 3rd Shift 4th Shift 17th December 2022





Reporting Time 1.00 PM 3.30 PM Exam Starts 2.00 PM 4.30 PM Exam Ends 3.00 PM 5.30 PM

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 All Shifts

Candidates can check the below table to find a detailed SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis Review for all days and all shifts.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 All Days & All Shifts All Days All Shifts SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 17th December Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 18th December Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 19th December Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 20th December Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis Review

As per the SBI PO exam analysis, the Shift 1 exam difficulty level of the questions asked was easy to moderate level. The candidates were able to attempt 62 to 68 questions.

After the successful completion of each shift, we shall share a brief on the overall difficulty level and good attempts as per the feedback from the candidates. Check this space for the latest updates on SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022.

