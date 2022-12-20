SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (20 December): Shift 1 and 2 Paper Review

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India is conducting Day 4 of the SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2022 today on 20th December 2022 in four shifts. The Bank has successfully held Shift 1 and Shift 2 for which the candidates have shared their feedback. The Exam was held online for a duration of 1 hour. The SBI PO 2022 Recruitment Drive is being conducted to recruit 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) in State Bank of India. The SBI PO Prelims 2022 exam was scheduled to be held on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022.
The Bank has so far successfully conducted Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 of SBI PO Prelims 2022 on 17th December, 18th December, and 19th December 2022. Check SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Day-wise posts on Jagran Josh for the most accurate information on the difficulty level and good attempts.
SBI PO 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
SBI PO 2022 Dates
|
On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates
|
22nd September to 12th October 2022
|
Payment of Application Fee
|
22nd September to 12th October 2022
|
Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters
|
3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022
|
Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination
|
17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022
|
Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination
|
December 2022 / January 2023
|
Download of Main Examination Call letter
|
January 2023 / February 2023
|
Phase-II: Online Main Examination
|
January 2023 / February 2023
|
Declaration of Result of Main Examination
|
February 2023
|
Download of Phase-III Call Letter
|
February 2023 onwards
|
Phase-III: Psychometric Test
|
February / March 2023
|
Interview & Group Exercises
|
February / March 2023
|
Declaration of Final Result
|
March 2023 onwards
|
Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates
|
Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training
|
1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards
|
Conduct of Pre- Examination Training
|
November 2022 / December 2022
SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
2
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
3
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
- Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
- Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022
SBI PO exam is being conducted online to appoint eligible candidates for the Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to learn about the detailed exam analysis.
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 20th December Shift 2
As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 61 to 68. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and the questions from General Reasoning were slightly easy as compared to General English and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level
|
Subject
|
Overall Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
18-20
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20-22
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
23-26
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
61-68
|
Moderate
Subject Wise Analysis
Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift.
English Language
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift - English Language
|Topics
|No. Of Questions
|
Overall Attempts
|Reading Comprehension
|8
|
Moderate
|Cloze Test
|5
|
Easy to Moderate
|Sentence Rearrangement
|5
|
Moderate
|Phrase Replacement
|5
|
Easy to Moderate
|Error Detection
|4
|
Easy
|Word Swap
|3
|
Easy to Moderate
|Total
|30
|
Easy to Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift - Quantitative Aptitude
|Name of the topics
|Number of questions
|Level
|Data Interpretation
|13
|Easy to Moderate
|Arithmetic
|12
|Moderate
|Quadratic Equation
|5
|Moderate
|Approximation
|5
|Easy to Moderate
|Total
|35
|Moderate
Topics Asked
- Pie Chart DI
- Bar Graph DI
- Caselet DI
- Arithemtic (Boat & Stream, Age, Ratio, SI & CI, Mixture & Alligation))
Reasoning Ability
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift - Reasoning Ability
|Topics
|No. of Questions
|Level
|Puzzle & Seating Arrangement
|23
|Moderate
|Syllogism
|4
|Moderate
|Direction & Distance
|3
|Moderate
|Blood Relation
|3
|Moderate
|Pair Formation
|1
|Easy to Moderate
|Number Based
|1
|Easy
|Total
|35
|Moderate
Topics Asked:
- Parallel Row Seating Arrangement
- Selection-Based Puzzle (3 Departments)
- Floor & Flat Based Puzzle
- Month-Based Puzzle (5 Persons- Cities)
- Comparison Based Puzzle
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 20th December Shift 1
As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 62 to 69. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and candidates were able to attempt more questions in Reasoning Ability as compared to English Language and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level
|
Subject
|
Overall Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
18-20
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20-22
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
24-27
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
62-69
|
Moderate
Subject Wise Analysis
Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift.
English Language
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift - English Language
|Topics
|No. Of Questions
|
Overall Attempts
|Reading Comprehension
|9
|
Moderate
|Cloze Test
|7
|
Moderate
|Chose the Correct Sentence
|5
|
Moderate
|Phrase Replacement
|4
|
Easy to Moderate
|Word Swap
|3
|
Moderate
|Word Usage
|2
|
Easy to Moderate
|Total
|30
|
Moderate
Topics Asked
- Reading Comprehension Topic: Leisure Time
Quantitative Aptitude
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift - Quantitative Aptitude
|Name of the topics
|Number of questions
|Level
|Data Interpretation
|15
|Moderate
|Arithmetic
|9
|Moderate
|Approximation
|6
|Easy to Moderate
|Quadratic Equation
|5
|Moderate
|Total
|35
|Moderate
Topics Asked
- Pie Chart DI
- Line Graph DI
- Caselet DI
Reasoning Ability
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift - Reasoning Ability
|Topics
|No. of Questions
|Level
|Puzzle & Seating Arrangement
|21
|Moderate
|Syllogism
|4
|Moderate
|Inequality
|3
|Moderate
|Direction & Distance
|3
|Easy to Moderate
|Word Based
|1
|Easy to Moderate
|Meaningful Word
|1
|Easy to Moderate
|Pair Formation
|1
|Easy to Moderate
|Number Based
|1
|Easy to Moderate
|Total
|35
|Moderate
Topics Asked:
- Uncertain no. of persons Linear Seating Arrangement
- Linear Seating Arrangement (7 Persons- North & South)
- Month & Date Based Puzzle (5 Months & 2 Dates)
- Year-Based Puzzle (With 1 Variable)