SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (20 December): Shift 1 and 2 Paper Review

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Get here today’s detailed SBI PO prelims Shift 1, 2, 3, 4 paper review along with question asked, attempts, level and expected cut off.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India is conducting Day 4 of the SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2022 today on 20th December 2022 in four shifts. The Bank has successfully held Shift 1 and Shift 2 for which the candidates have shared their feedback. The Exam was held online for a duration of 1 hour. The SBI PO 2022 Recruitment Drive is being conducted to recruit 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) in State Bank of India. The SBI PO Prelims 2022 exam was scheduled to be held on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022.

The Bank has so far successfully conducted Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 of SBI PO Prelims 2022 on 17th December, 18th December, and 19th December 2022. Check SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Day-wise posts on Jagran Josh for the most accurate information on the difficulty level and good attempts.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI PO 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022

SBI PO exam is being conducted online to appoint eligible candidates for the Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to learn about the detailed exam analysis.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 20th December Shift 2

As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 61 to 68. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and the questions from General Reasoning were slightly easy as compared to General English and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level Subject Overall Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 18-20 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 20-22 Moderate Reasoning Ability 23-26 Easy to Moderate Total 61-68 Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift.

English Language

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift - English Language Topics No. Of Questions Overall Attempts Reading Comprehension 8 Moderate Cloze Test 5 Easy to Moderate Sentence Rearrangement 5 Moderate Phrase Replacement 5 Easy to Moderate Error Detection 4 Easy Word Swap 3 Easy to Moderate Total 30 Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift - Quantitative Aptitude Name of the topics Number of questions Level Data Interpretation 13 Easy to Moderate Arithmetic 12 Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Moderate Approximation 5 Easy to Moderate Total 35 Moderate

Topics Asked

Pie Chart DI Bar Graph DI Caselet DI Arithemtic (Boat & Stream, Age, Ratio, SI & CI, Mixture & Alligation))

Reasoning Ability

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift - Reasoning Ability Topics No. of Questions Level Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 23 Moderate Syllogism 4 Moderate Direction & Distance 3 Moderate Blood Relation 3 Moderate Pair Formation 1 Easy to Moderate Number Based 1 Easy Total 35 Moderate

Topics Asked:

Parallel Row Seating Arrangement Selection-Based Puzzle (3 Departments) Floor & Flat Based Puzzle Month-Based Puzzle (5 Persons- Cities) Comparison Based Puzzle

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 20th December Shift 1

As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 62 to 69. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and candidates were able to attempt more questions in Reasoning Ability as compared to English Language and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level Subject Overall Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 18-20 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 20-22 Moderate Reasoning Ability 24-27 Moderate Total 62-69 Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift.

English Language

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift - English Language Topics No. Of Questions Overall Attempts Reading Comprehension 9 Moderate Cloze Test 7 Moderate Chose the Correct Sentence 5 Moderate Phrase Replacement 4 Easy to Moderate Word Swap 3 Moderate Word Usage 2 Easy to Moderate Total 30 Moderate

Topics Asked

Reading Comprehension Topic: Leisure Time

Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift - Quantitative Aptitude Name of the topics Number of questions Level Data Interpretation 15 Moderate Arithmetic 9 Moderate Approximation 6 Easy to Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Moderate Total 35 Moderate

Topics Asked

Pie Chart DI Line Graph DI Caselet DI

Reasoning Ability

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift - Reasoning Ability Topics No. of Questions Level Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 21 Moderate Syllogism 4 Moderate Inequality 3 Moderate Direction & Distance 3 Easy to Moderate Word Based 1 Easy to Moderate Meaningful Word 1 Easy to Moderate Pair Formation 1 Easy to Moderate Number Based 1 Easy to Moderate Total 35 Moderate

Topics Asked:

Uncertain no. of persons Linear Seating Arrangement Linear Seating Arrangement (7 Persons- North & South) Month & Date Based Puzzle (5 Months & 2 Dates) Year-Based Puzzle (With 1 Variable)

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022