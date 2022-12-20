SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (20 December): Shift 1 and 2 Paper Review

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Get here today’s detailed SBI PO prelims Shift 1, 2, 3, 4 paper review along with question asked, attempts, level and expected cut off.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Today 20th December 2022

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India is conducting Day 4 of the SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2022 today on 20th December 2022 in four shifts. The Bank has successfully held Shift 1 and Shift 2 for which the candidates have shared their feedback. The Exam was held online for a duration of 1 hour. The SBI PO 2022 Recruitment Drive is being conducted to recruit 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) in State Bank of India. The SBI PO Prelims 2022 exam was scheduled to be held on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022.

The Bank has so far successfully conducted Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 of SBI PO Prelims 2022 on 17th December, 18th December, and 19th December 2022. Check SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Day-wise posts on Jagran Josh for the most accurate information on the difficulty level and good attempts.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events

SBI PO 2022 Dates

On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Payment of Application Fee

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters

3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination

17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination

December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter

January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination

January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination

February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter

February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test

February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises

February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result

March 2023 onwards

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training

1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards

Conduct of Pre- Examination Training

November 2022 / December 2022

 

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes
 

Total

100

100

1 Hour

 

  • Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
  • Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 

SBI PO exam is being conducted online to appoint eligible candidates for the Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to learn about the detailed exam analysis.

 

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 20th December Shift 2

 

As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 61 to 68. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and the questions from General Reasoning were slightly easy as compared to General English and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.

 

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Subject

Overall Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

18-20

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

20-22

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

23-26

Easy to Moderate

Total

61-68

Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift.

English Language

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift - English Language
Topics No. Of Questions

Overall Attempts
Reading Comprehension 8

Moderate
Cloze Test 5

Easy to Moderate
Sentence Rearrangement 5

Moderate
Phrase Replacement 5

Easy to Moderate
Error Detection 4

Easy
Word Swap 3

Easy to Moderate
Total 30

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift - Quantitative Aptitude
Name of the topics Number of questions Level
Data Interpretation 13 Easy to Moderate
Arithmetic 12 Moderate
Quadratic Equation 5 Moderate
Approximation 5 Easy to Moderate
Total  35 Moderate

Topics Asked

  1. Pie Chart DI
  2. Bar Graph DI
  3. Caselet DI
  4. Arithemtic (Boat & Stream, Age, Ratio, SI & CI, Mixture & Alligation))

Reasoning Ability

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 2nd Shift - Reasoning Ability
Topics No. of Questions Level
Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 23 Moderate
Syllogism 4 Moderate
Direction & Distance 3 Moderate
Blood Relation 3 Moderate
Pair Formation 1 Easy to Moderate
Number Based 1 Easy
Total 35 Moderate

Topics Asked:

  1. Parallel Row Seating Arrangement
  2. Selection-Based Puzzle (3 Departments)
  3. Floor & Flat Based Puzzle
  4. Month-Based Puzzle (5 Persons- Cities)
  5. Comparison Based Puzzle

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 20th December Shift 1

 

As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 62 to 69. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and candidates were able to attempt more questions in Reasoning Ability as compared to English Language and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.

 

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Subject

Overall Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

18-20

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

20-22

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

24-27

Moderate

Total

62-69

Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift.

English Language

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift - English Language
Topics No. Of Questions

Overall Attempts
Reading Comprehension 9

Moderate
Cloze Test 7

Moderate
Chose the Correct Sentence 5

Moderate
Phrase Replacement 4

Easy to Moderate
Word Swap 3

Moderate
Word Usage 2

Easy to Moderate
Total 30

Moderate

Topics Asked

  1. Reading Comprehension Topic: Leisure Time

Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift - Quantitative Aptitude
Name of the topics Number of questions Level
Data Interpretation 15 Moderate
Arithmetic 9 Moderate
Approximation 6 Easy to Moderate
Quadratic Equation 5 Moderate
Total  35 Moderate

Topics Asked

  1. Pie Chart DI
  2. Line Graph DI
  3. Caselet DI

Reasoning Ability

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 20th December - 1st Shift - Reasoning Ability
Topics No. of Questions Level
Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 21 Moderate
Syllogism 4 Moderate
Inequality 3 Moderate
Direction & Distance 3 Easy to Moderate
Word Based 1 Easy to Moderate
Meaningful Word 1 Easy to Moderate
Pair Formation 1 Easy to Moderate
Number Based 1 Easy to Moderate
Total 35 Moderate

Topics Asked:

  1. Uncertain no. of persons Linear Seating Arrangement
  2. Linear Seating Arrangement (7 Persons- North & South)
  3. Month & Date Based Puzzle (5 Months & 2 Dates)
  4. Year-Based Puzzle (With 1 Variable)

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022

