SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (19 December): Shift 1 & 2 Paper Review

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Get here today’s detailed SBI PO prelims Shift 1 & 2 paper review along with question asked, attempts, level and expected cut off.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India is conducting Day 3 of the SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2022 today on 19th December 2022 in shifts. Shift 1 and Shift 2 have been successfully conducted for a duration of 1 hour each. The SBI PO Recruitment Drive 2022 is being held to fill 1673 vacancies applicable to different categories. The SBI PO 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022.

Day 1 and Day 2 of SBI PO Prelims 2022 were successfully held on 17th December 2022 and 18th December 2022 respectively in shifts. Candidates can find the most accurate exam analysis for SBI PO Prelims 2022 only on Jagran Josh.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI PO 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022

SBI PO exam is being conducted online to appoint eligible candidates for the Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to learn about the detailed exam analysis.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 19th December Shift 2

As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 55 to 61. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and the questions from General Reasoning were slightly easy as compared to General English and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level Subject Overall Good Attempts Difficulty Level General English 18-20 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 16-18 Moderate Reasoning Ability 21-23 Easy to Moderate Total 55-61 Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift.

English Language

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift - English Language Topics No. Of Questions Overall Attempts Reading Comprehension 9 Moderate Para Jumble (Theme- Flight & Fuel) 5 Easy to Moderate Word Rearrangement 5 Easy Double Fillers 4 Easy to Moderate Chose the Correct Word 4 Moderate Phrase Replacement 3 Easy to Moderate Total 30 Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked

Reading Comprehension Topic: Stereotyping

Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift - Quantitative Aptitude Topic Number of Questions Level Data Interpretation (Table DI, Bar Graph) 10 Moderate Arithmetic Problems 10 Moderate Caselet 5 Moderate Approximation 5 Moderate Missing Number Series 5 Easy to Moderate Total 35 Moderate

Reasoning Ability

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift - Reasoning Ability Topics No. of Questions Level Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 21 Moderate Syllogism 4 Easy to Moderate Inequality 5 Easy to Moderate Direction & Distance 2 Easy Blood Relation 1 Easy Pair Formation 1 Easy to Moderate Word Based 1 Easy to Moderate Total 35 Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked:

Linear Seating Arrangement (7 Persons- North, South) Designation-Based Puzzle (5 Persons- No. of Pens) Comparison Based Puzzle Month & Date Based Puzzle Year Based Puzzle

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 19th December Shift 1

As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 62 to 68 questions only. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and the questions from Reasoning Ability were slightly easy as compared to General English and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level Subject Overall Good Attempts Difficulty Level General English 19-22 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 21-23 Moderate Reasoning Ability 22-23 Easy to Moderate Total 62-68 Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift.

English Language

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift - English Language Topic Name Number of Questions Overall Attempts Reading Comprehension (based on MSME) 10 Moderate Para jumbles 5 Easy to Moderate Sentence Arrangement 4 Easy Error detection (Old pattern) 4 Easy to Moderate Phrase Replacement 3-4 Easy to Moderate Misspelt 3 Easy to Moderate Total 30 Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked

Reading Comprehension Topic: MSME

Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift - Quantitative Aptitude Topic No. of Questions Level Data Interpretation 15 Moderate Arithmetic Problems 10 Moderate Wrong No. Series 5 Moderate Approximation 5 Easy to Moderate Total 35 Moderate

Topics Asked

Line + Table DI (Diff. Shows at Regional, International) Table DI (RTO Office, Male-Female) Caselet DI

Reasoning Ability

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift - Reasoning Ability Topics No. of Questions Level Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 23 Moderate Chinese Coding 5 Easy to Moderate Blood Relation 3 Easy to Moderate Pair Formation 1 Easy Digit Based 1 Easy Word Based 1 Easy to Moderate Total 35 Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked:

Circular Seating Arrangement (7 person, Inside-Outside) Post-wise puzzle (7 persons) Month-based + No. of Matches Comparison based puzzle Parallel row Seating Arrangement (8 persons)

