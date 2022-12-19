SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (19 December): Shift 1 & 2 Paper Review

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India is conducting Day 3 of the SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2022 today on 19th December 2022 in shifts. Shift 1 and Shift 2 have been successfully conducted for a duration of 1 hour each. The SBI PO Recruitment Drive 2022 is being held to fill 1673 vacancies applicable to different categories. The SBI PO 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022.
Day 1 and Day 2 of SBI PO Prelims 2022 were successfully held on 17th December 2022 and 18th December 2022 respectively in shifts. Candidates can find the most accurate exam analysis for SBI PO Prelims 2022 only on Jagran Josh.
SBI PO 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
SBI PO 2022 Dates
|
On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates
|
22nd September to 12th October 2022
|
Payment of Application Fee
|
22nd September to 12th October 2022
|
Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters
|
3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022
|
Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination
|
17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022
|
Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination
|
December 2022 / January 2023
|
Download of Main Examination Call letter
|
January 2023 / February 2023
|
Phase-II: Online Main Examination
|
January 2023 / February 2023
|
Declaration of Result of Main Examination
|
February 2023
|
Download of Phase-III Call Letter
|
February 2023 onwards
|
Phase-III: Psychometric Test
|
February / March 2023
|
Interview & Group Exercises
|
February / March 2023
|
Declaration of Final Result
|
March 2023 onwards
|
Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates
|
Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training
|
1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards
|
Conduct of Pre- Examination Training
|
November 2022 / December 2022
SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
2
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
3
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
- Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
- Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022
SBI PO exam is being conducted online to appoint eligible candidates for the Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to learn about the detailed exam analysis.
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 19th December Shift 2
As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 55 to 61. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and the questions from General Reasoning were slightly easy as compared to General English and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level
|
Subject
|
Overall Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
General English
|
18-20
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
16-18
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
21-23
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
55-61
|
Moderate
Subject Wise Analysis
Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift.
English Language
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift - English Language
|Topics
|No. Of Questions
|
Overall Attempts
|Reading Comprehension
|9
|
Moderate
|Para Jumble (Theme- Flight & Fuel)
|5
|
Easy to Moderate
|Word Rearrangement
|5
|
Easy
|Double Fillers
|4
|
Easy to Moderate
|Chose the Correct Word
|4
|
Moderate
|Phrase Replacement
|3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
30
|
Easy to Moderate
Topics Asked
- Reading Comprehension Topic: Stereotyping
Quantitative Aptitude
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift - Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|Level
|
Data Interpretation (Table DI, Bar Graph)
|10
|Moderate
|
Arithmetic Problems
|10
|Moderate
|
Caselet
|5
|Moderate
|
Approximation
|5
|Moderate
|
Missing Number Series
|5
|Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
35
|Moderate
Reasoning Ability
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift - Reasoning Ability
|Topics
|No. of Questions
|Level
|Puzzle & Seating Arrangement
|21
|Moderate
|Syllogism
|4
|Easy to Moderate
|Inequality
|5
|Easy to Moderate
|Direction & Distance
|2
|Easy
|Blood Relation
|1
|Easy
|Pair Formation
|1
|Easy to Moderate
|Word Based
|1
|Easy to Moderate
|Total
|35
|Easy to Moderate
Topics Asked:
- Linear Seating Arrangement (7 Persons- North, South)
- Designation-Based Puzzle (5 Persons- No. of Pens)
- Comparison Based Puzzle
- Month & Date Based Puzzle
- Year Based Puzzle
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 19th December Shift 1
As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 62 to 68 questions only. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and the questions from Reasoning Ability were slightly easy as compared to General English and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level
|
Subject
|
Overall Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
General English
|
19-22
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
21-23
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
22-23
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
62-68
|
Moderate
Subject Wise Analysis
Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift.
English Language
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift - English Language
|
Topic Name
|
Number of Questions
|
Overall Attempts
|
Reading Comprehension (based on MSME)
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Para jumbles
|
5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Sentence Arrangement
|
4
|
Easy
|
Error detection (Old pattern)
|
4
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Phrase Replacement
|
3-4
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Misspelt
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
30
|
Easy to Moderate
Topics Asked
- Reading Comprehension Topic: MSME
Quantitative Aptitude
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift - Quantitative Aptitude
|Topic
|No. of Questions
|Level
|Data Interpretation
|15
|Moderate
|Arithmetic Problems
|10
|Moderate
|Wrong No. Series
|5
|Moderate
|Approximation
|5
|Easy to Moderate
|Total
|35
|Moderate
Topics Asked
- Line + Table DI (Diff. Shows at Regional, International)
- Table DI (RTO Office, Male-Female)
- Caselet DI
Reasoning Ability
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift - Reasoning Ability
|Topics
|No. of Questions
|Level
|Puzzle & Seating Arrangement
|23
|Moderate
|Chinese Coding
|5
|Easy to Moderate
|Blood Relation
|3
|Easy to Moderate
|Pair Formation
|1
|Easy
|Digit Based
|1
|Easy
|Word Based
|1
|Easy to Moderate
|Total
|35
|Easy to Moderate
Topics Asked:
- Circular Seating Arrangement (7 person, Inside-Outside)
- Post-wise puzzle (7 persons)
- Month-based + No. of Matches
- Comparison based puzzle
- Parallel row Seating Arrangement (8 persons)