SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (19 December): Shift 1 & 2 Paper Review

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Today 19th December 2022

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India is conducting Day 3 of the SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2022 today on 19th December 2022 in shifts. Shift 1 and Shift 2 have been successfully conducted for a duration of 1 hour each. The SBI PO Recruitment Drive 2022 is being held to fill 1673 vacancies applicable to different categories. The SBI PO 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022.

Day 1 and Day 2 of SBI PO Prelims 2022 were successfully held on 17th December 2022 and 18th December 2022 respectively in shifts. Candidates can find the most accurate exam analysis for SBI PO Prelims 2022 only on Jagran Josh.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events

SBI PO 2022 Dates

On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Payment of Application Fee

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters

3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination

17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination

December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter

January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination

January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination

February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter

February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test

February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises

February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result

March 2023 onwards

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training

1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards

Conduct of Pre- Examination Training

November 2022 / December 2022

 

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes
 

Total

100

100

1 Hour

 

  • Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
  • Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 

SBI PO exam is being conducted online to appoint eligible candidates for the Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to learn about the detailed exam analysis.

 

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 19th December Shift 2

 

As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 55 to 61. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and the questions from General Reasoning were slightly easy as compared to General English and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.

 

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Subject

Overall Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

General English

18-20

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

16-18

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

21-23

Easy to Moderate

Total

55-61

Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift.

English Language

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift - English Language
Topics No. Of Questions

Overall Attempts
Reading Comprehension 9

Moderate
Para Jumble (Theme- Flight & Fuel) 5

Easy to Moderate
Word Rearrangement 5

Easy
Double Fillers 4

Easy to Moderate
Chose the Correct Word 4

Moderate
Phrase Replacement 3

Easy to Moderate

Total

30

Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked

  1. Reading Comprehension Topic: Stereotyping

Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift - Quantitative Aptitude

Topic

Number of Questions

 Level

Data Interpretation (Table DI, Bar Graph)

 10 Moderate

Arithmetic Problems

 10 Moderate

Caselet

 5 Moderate

Approximation

 5 Moderate

Missing Number Series

 5 Easy to Moderate

Total

35

 Moderate

Reasoning Ability

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 2nd Shift - Reasoning Ability
Topics No. of Questions Level
Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 21 Moderate
Syllogism 4 Easy to Moderate
Inequality 5 Easy to Moderate
Direction & Distance 2 Easy
Blood Relation 1 Easy
Pair Formation 1 Easy to Moderate
Word Based 1 Easy to Moderate
Total 35 Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked:

  1. Linear Seating Arrangement (7 Persons- North, South)
  2. Designation-Based Puzzle (5 Persons- No. of Pens)
  3. Comparison Based Puzzle
  4. Month & Date Based Puzzle
  5. Year Based Puzzle

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 19th December Shift 1

 

As per the candidates' feedback, the good attempts for this shift were 62 to 68 questions only. The overall difficulty level was Moderate and the questions from Reasoning Ability were slightly easy as compared to General English and Quantitative Aptitude section. Resort to the section below to know about the detailed exam analysis.

 

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Subject

Overall Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

General English

19-22

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

21-23

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

22-23

Easy to Moderate

Total

62-68

Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift.

English Language

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift - English Language

Topic Name

Number of Questions

Overall Attempts

Reading Comprehension (based on MSME)

10

Moderate

Para jumbles

5

Easy to Moderate

Sentence Arrangement

4

Easy

Error detection (Old pattern)

4

Easy to Moderate

Phrase Replacement

3-4

Easy to Moderate

Misspelt

3

Easy to Moderate

Total

30

Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked

  1. Reading Comprehension Topic: MSME

Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift - Quantitative Aptitude
Topic No. of Questions Level
Data Interpretation 15 Moderate
Arithmetic Problems 10 Moderate
Wrong No. Series 5 Moderate
Approximation 5 Easy to Moderate
Total 35 Moderate

Topics Asked

  1. Line + Table DI (Diff. Shows at Regional, International)
  2. Table DI (RTO Office, Male-Female)
  3. Caselet DI

Reasoning Ability

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 19th December - 1st Shift - Reasoning Ability
Topics No. of Questions Level
Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 23 Moderate
Chinese Coding 5 Easy to Moderate
Blood Relation 3 Easy to Moderate
Pair Formation 1 Easy
Digit Based 1 Easy
Word Based 1 Easy to Moderate
Total 35 Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked:

  1. Circular Seating Arrangement (7 person, Inside-Outside)
  2. Post-wise puzzle (7 persons)
  3. Month-based + No. of Matches
  4. Comparison based puzzle
  5. Parallel row Seating Arrangement (8 persons)

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find the detailed exam analysis for SBI PO Prelims 2022 Day-wise?

Check our SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (19 December): Shift 1 Paper Review on Jagran Josh.

Q2: What was the level of the Quantitative Aptitude section in the SBI PO exam held on 19th December 2022?

The overall difficulty level of Quantitative Aptitude was Moderate in the Shift 1 of SBI PO Prelims 2022 held on 19th December 2022.

Q3: Which was the difficult section of the SBI PO exam 2022 Shift 1 (19 December)?

As per the students, in today’s exam, the questions from Reasoning ability were of easy to moderate level. Whereas, questions asked in Quantitative Aptitude and English were on little tough side.

