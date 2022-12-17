SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (17 December): Shift 1, 2, 3 & 4 Paper Review

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India has concluded the SBI PO preliminary exam for the first shift today. The exam was held for a duration of one hour from 2 pm to 3 pm. The bank is conducting the SBI PO exam to fill 1673 vacancies applicable to different categories. The written examination is scheduled to be held from December 17 to 20, 2022.
As per the SBI PO exam analysis, the level of the questions asked was easy to moderate level. The candidates were able to attempt 62 to 68 questions. Out of all, the questions from the English language were of a slightly tricky level as compared to other subjects. Go through this page to know about the detailed analysis for the SBI PO 2022 examination.
SBI PO 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
SBI PO 2022 Dates
|
On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates
|
22nd September to 12th October 2022
|
Payment of Application Fee
|
22nd September to 12th October 2022
|
Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters
|
3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022
|
Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination
|
17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022
|
Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination
|
December 2022 / January 2023
|
Download of Main Examination Call letter
|
January 2023 / February 2023
|
Phase-II: Online Main Examination
|
January 2023 / February 2023
|
Declaration of Result of Main Examination
|
February 2023
|
Download of Phase-III Call Letter
|
February 2023 onwards
|
Phase-III: Psychometric Test
|
February / March 2023
|
Interview & Group Exercises
|
February / March 2023
|
Declaration of Final Result
|
March 2023 onwards
|
Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates
|
Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training
|
1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards
|
Conduct of Pre- Examination Training
|
November 2022 / December 2022
SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
2
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
3
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
- Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
- Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.
|
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 17th December
|
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022
SBI PO exam was conducted in online mode to appoint eligible candidates for the post of Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to know about the detailed exam analysis.
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 17th December Shift 1
There were three sections in the SBI PO examinations. As per the experts, the level of the questions asked was easy to moderate level. The questions from reasoning were tough to answer as compared to the other two subjects. The following table has the overall exam analysis for the SBI PO examination for all three subjects.
|
Subject
|
Overall Level
|
Good Attempts
|
General English
|
19-22
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
21-23
|
Easy
|
General Reasoning
|
22-23
|
Easy
|
Total
|
62-68
|
Easy to Moderate
Subject Wise Analysis
Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for all three subjects here.
General English
|
Topic Name
|
Weightage
|
Overall Attempts
|
Reading Comprehension
|
7
|
Easy
|
Antonym and Synonym
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Cloze Test
|
6
|
Easy
|
Error Detection
|
9
|
Easy
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
6
|
Easy
Numerical Ability
|
Topic Name
|
Weightage
|
Overall Attempts
|
Data Interpretation (Caselet Type)
|
5
|
Easy
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph Type)
|
5
|
Easy
|
Data Interpretation (Line Graph Type)
|
5
|
Easy
|
Simplification
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Approximation
|
3
|
Easy
|
Quadratic Equation
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Number Series
|
5
|
East
|
Arithmetic
|
5
|
Moderate
Reasoning Ability
|
Topic Name
|
Weightage
|
Overall Attempts
|
Inequality
|
03
|
Easy
|
Puzzles (Year Based)
|
10
|
Easy
|
Blood Relation
|
03
|
Moderate
|
Word Formation
|
02
|
Easy
|
Syllogism
|
04
|
Easy
|
Direction and Distance
|
02-03
|
Moderate
|
Coding and Decoding
|
4
|
Easy
|
Word Formation
|
01
|
Easy