SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (17 December): Shift 1, 2, 3 & 4 Paper Review

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Get here today’s detailed SBI PO prelims Shift 1, 2, 3 and 4 paper review along with question asked, attempts, level and expected cut off.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Today 17th December
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Today 17th December

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India has concluded the SBI PO preliminary exam for the first shift today. The exam was held for a duration of one hour from 2 pm to 3 pm. The bank is conducting the SBI PO exam to fill 1673 vacancies applicable to different categories. The written examination is scheduled to be held from December 17 to 20, 2022. 

As per the SBI PO exam analysis, the level of the questions asked was easy to moderate level. The candidates were able to attempt 62 to 68 questions. Out of all, the questions from the English language were of a slightly tricky level as compared to other subjects. Go through this page to know about the detailed analysis for the SBI PO 2022 examination.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events

SBI PO 2022 Dates

On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Payment of Application Fee

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters

3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination

17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination

December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter

January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination

January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination

February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter

February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test

February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises

February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result

March 2023 onwards

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training

1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards

Conduct of Pre- Examination Training

November 2022 / December 2022

 

SBI PO 2022 Related Links
SBI PO 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains 
SBI PO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process
SBI PO Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022 Expected & Previous Years' Marks

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes
 

Total

100

100

1 Hour

 

  • Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
  • Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 17th December

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 

SBI PO exam was conducted in online mode to appoint eligible candidates for the post of Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to know about the detailed exam analysis.

 

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 17th December Shift 1

 

There were three sections in the SBI PO examinations. As per the experts, the level of the questions asked was easy to moderate level. The questions from reasoning were tough to answer as compared to the other two subjects. The following table has the overall exam analysis for the SBI PO examination for all three subjects. 

 

Subject

Overall Level

Good Attempts

General English

19-22

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

21-23

Easy 

General Reasoning

22-23

Easy

Total

62-68

Easy to Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for all three subjects here. 

General English

Topic Name

Weightage

Overall Attempts

Reading Comprehension

7

Easy

Antonym and Synonym

2

Moderate

Cloze Test

6

Easy

Error Detection

9

Easy

Sentence Rearrangement

6

Easy

Numerical Ability

Topic Name

Weightage

Overall Attempts

Data Interpretation (Caselet Type)

5

Easy

Data Interpretation (Bar Graph Type)

5

Easy

Data Interpretation (Line Graph Type)

5

Easy

Simplification

2

Moderate

Approximation

3

Easy

Quadratic Equation

5

Moderate

Number Series

5

East

Arithmetic

5

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

Topic Name

Weightage

Overall Attempts

Inequality

03

Easy

Puzzles (Year Based)

10

Easy

Blood Relation

03

Moderate

Word Formation

02

Easy

Syllogism

04

Easy

Direction and Distance

02-03

Moderate

Coding and Decoding

4

Easy

Word Formation

01

Easy

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1: What is the SBI PO exam pattern?

As per the SBI PO exam pattern, the examination will have 100 questions each from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Reasoning. The candidates will get 20 minutes to complete each section. For each correct answer, the candidates will get 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applicable for the exam.

Q2: What was the level of the Numerical ability section in the SBI PO exam?

As per the experts, the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was easy to moderate. The candidates were able to attempt at least 20 to 25 questions from this section.

Q3: Which was the difficult section of the SBI PO exam?

As per the students, the English Language section of the SBI PO was moderate level. Whereas, the questions from the General Reasoning and Quantitative Ability were of easy level.

Take Free Online SBI PO 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next