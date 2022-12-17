SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (17 December): Shift 1, 2, 3 & 4 Paper Review

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Get here today’s detailed SBI PO prelims Shift 1, 2, 3 and 4 paper review along with question asked, attempts, level and expected cut off.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India has concluded the SBI PO preliminary exam for the first shift today. The exam was held for a duration of one hour from 2 pm to 3 pm. The bank is conducting the SBI PO exam to fill 1673 vacancies applicable to different categories. The written examination is scheduled to be held from December 17 to 20, 2022.

As per the SBI PO exam analysis, the level of the questions asked was easy to moderate level. The candidates were able to attempt 62 to 68 questions. Out of all, the questions from the English language were of a slightly tricky level as compared to other subjects. Go through this page to know about the detailed analysis for the SBI PO 2022 examination.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI PO 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

SBI PO exam was conducted in online mode to appoint eligible candidates for the post of Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to know about the detailed exam analysis.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 17th December Shift 1

There were three sections in the SBI PO examinations. As per the experts, the level of the questions asked was easy to moderate level. The questions from reasoning were tough to answer as compared to the other two subjects. The following table has the overall exam analysis for the SBI PO examination for all three subjects.

Subject Overall Level Good Attempts General English 19-22 Easy to Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 21-23 Easy General Reasoning 22-23 Easy Total 62-68 Easy to Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for all three subjects here.

General English

Topic Name Weightage Overall Attempts Reading Comprehension 7 Easy Antonym and Synonym 2 Moderate Cloze Test 6 Easy Error Detection 9 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 6 Easy

Numerical Ability

Topic Name Weightage Overall Attempts Data Interpretation (Caselet Type) 5 Easy Data Interpretation (Bar Graph Type) 5 Easy Data Interpretation (Line Graph Type) 5 Easy Simplification 2 Moderate Approximation 3 Easy Quadratic Equation 5 Moderate Number Series 5 East Arithmetic 5 Moderate

Reasoning Ability

Topic Name Weightage Overall Attempts Inequality 03 Easy Puzzles (Year Based) 10 Easy Blood Relation 03 Moderate Word Formation 02 Easy Syllogism 04 Easy Direction and Distance 02-03 Moderate Coding and Decoding 4 Easy Word Formation 01 Easy

