SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (18 December): Shift 1 Paper Review

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India is conducting Day 2 of the SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2022 today on 18th December 2022 in shifts. The Shift 1 was successfully held for a duration of 1 hour from 9 am to 10 am. The SBI PO Recruitment Drive 2022 is being held to fill 1673 vacancies applicable to different categories. The SBI PO 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022.
The Day 1 of SBI PO Prelims 2022 was successfully held on 17th December 2022 in shifts. Candidates can find the most accurate exam analysis for SBI PO Prelims 2022 only on Jagran Josh.
SBI PO 2022 Calendar
Events
SBI PO 2022 Dates
On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates
22nd September to 12th October 2022
Payment of Application Fee
22nd September to 12th October 2022
Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters
3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022
Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination
17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022
Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination
December 2022 / January 2023
Download of Main Examination Call letter
January 2023 / February 2023
Phase-II: Online Main Examination
January 2023 / February 2023
Declaration of Result of Main Examination
February 2023
Download of Phase-III Call Letter
February 2023 onwards
Phase-III: Psychometric Test
February / March 2023
Interview & Group Exercises
February / March 2023
Declaration of Final Result
March 2023 onwards
Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates
Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training
1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards
Conduct of Pre- Examination Training
November 2022 / December 2022
SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022
Sr. No.
Name of Test
No. of Questions
Maximum Marks
Duration
1
30
30
20 minutes
2
35
35
20 minutes
3
35
35
20 minutes
Total
100
100
1 Hour
- Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
- Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022
SBI PO exam was conducted online to appoint eligible candidates for the Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to learn about the detailed exam analysis.
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 18th December Shift 1
As per the candidates' feedback, the level of the questions asked was moderate level. The questions from reasoning were easy to moderate to answer as compared to the other two subjects. English Language and Quantitative Aptitude were moderate in difficulty level. The following table has the overall exam analysis for the SBI PO examination for all three subjects.
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level
Subject
No. of Questions
Overall Level
Good Attempts
English Language
30
19-22
Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude
35
21-23
Moderate
Reasoning Ability
35
22-23
Easy to Moderate
Total
100
62-68
Easy to Moderate
Subject Wise Analysis
Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift.
English Language
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift - English Language
Topic Name
Weightage
Overall Attempts
Reading Comprehension
8
Moderate
Error Detection
6
Easy to Moderate
Para Jumble
6
Moderate
Sentence Rearrangement
6
Easy to Moderate
Word replacement
2
Moderate
Word usage
2
Moderate
Topics Asked
- Reading Comprehension Topic: 5G network causing Airlines
- Filler, 1 vocab, and 1 phrasal verb are asked from the RC
Quantitative Aptitude
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift - Quantitative Aptitude
|Topic
|No. of Questions
|Level
|Arithmetic Problems
|15
Moderate
|Data Interpretation
|10
|Moderate
|Quadratic Equation
|5
|Moderate
|Approximation
|5
|Easy to Moderate
Quadratic Equation
5
Moderate
Number Series
5
East
Arithmetic
5
Moderate
Topics Asked
- Pie Chart (Single Chart)
- Bar Graph (Based on no. of boys and girls)
Reasoning Ability
|SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift - Reasoning Ability
|Topics
|No. of Questions
|Level
|Puzzle & Seating Arrangement
|23
|Easy to Moderate
|Inequality
|2-3
|Moderate
|Syllogism
|2-3
|Easy to Moderate
|Direction Distance
|3-4
|Easy to Moderate
|Pair Formation
|1
|Easy to Moderate
|Word Formation
|1
|Easy
Topics Asked:
- Floor-Based Puzzle (7 Persons and variable)
- Month + Date Based Puzzle
- Parallel Row (14 Persons, Without Variable)
- Selection-based Puzzle (8 Persons North Facing)
- Certain Number (North Facing)