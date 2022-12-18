SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (18 December): Shift 1 Paper Review

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Get here today’s detailed SBI PO prelims Shift 1 paper review along with question asked, attempts, level and expected cut off.

SBI PO 2022 Exam Analysis for Prelims 18th December 2022
SBI PO 2022 Exam Analysis for Prelims 18th December 2022

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India is conducting Day 2 of the SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2022 today on 18th December 2022 in shifts. The Shift 1 was successfully held for a duration of 1 hour from 9 am to 10 am. The SBI PO Recruitment Drive 2022 is being held to fill 1673 vacancies applicable to different categories. The SBI PO 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022.

The Day 1 of SBI PO Prelims 2022 was successfully held on 17th December 2022 in shifts. Candidates can find the most accurate exam analysis for SBI PO Prelims 2022 only on Jagran Josh.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events

SBI PO 2022 Dates

On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Payment of Application Fee

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters

3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination

17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination

December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter

January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination

January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination

February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter

February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test

February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises

February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result

March 2023 onwards

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training

1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards

Conduct of Pre- Examination Training

November 2022 / December 2022

 

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes
 

Total

100

100

1 Hour

 

  • Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
  • Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 

SBI PO exam was conducted online to appoint eligible candidates for the Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to learn about the detailed exam analysis.

 

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 18th December Shift 1

 

As per the candidates' feedback, the level of the questions asked was moderate level. The questions from reasoning were easy to moderate to answer as compared to the other two subjects. English Language and Quantitative Aptitude were moderate in difficulty level. The following table has the overall exam analysis for the SBI PO examination for all three subjects. 

 

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Subject

No. of Questions

Overall Level

Good Attempts

English Language

30

19-22

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

35

21-23

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

35

22-23

Easy to Moderate

Total

100

62-68

Easy to Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift.

English Language

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift - English Language

Topic Name

Weightage

Overall Attempts

Reading Comprehension

8

Moderate

Error Detection

6

Easy to Moderate

Para Jumble

6

Moderate

Sentence Rearrangement

6

Easy to Moderate

Word replacement

2

Moderate

Word usage

2

Moderate

Topics Asked

  1. Reading Comprehension Topic: 5G network causing Airlines
    • Filler, 1 vocab, and 1 phrasal verb are asked from the RC

Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift - Quantitative Aptitude
Topic No. of Questions Level
Arithmetic Problems 15

Moderate
Data Interpretation 10 Moderate
Quadratic Equation 5 Moderate
Approximation 5 Easy to Moderate

Quadratic Equation

5

Moderate

Number Series

5

East

Arithmetic

5

Moderate

Topics Asked

  1. Pie Chart (Single Chart)
  2. Bar Graph (Based on no. of boys and girls)

Reasoning Ability

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift - Reasoning Ability
Topics No. of Questions Level
Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 23 Easy to Moderate
Inequality 2-3 Moderate
Syllogism 2-3 Easy to Moderate
Direction Distance 3-4 Easy to Moderate
Pair Formation 1 Easy to Moderate
Word Formation 1 Easy

Topics Asked:

  1. Floor-Based Puzzle (7 Persons and variable)
  2. Month + Date Based Puzzle
  3. Parallel  Row (14 Persons, Without Variable)
  4. Selection-based Puzzle (8 Persons North Facing)
  5. Certain Number (North Facing)

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1: What is the SBI PO exam pattern?

As per the SBI PO exam pattern, the examination will have 100 questions each from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Reasoning. The candidates will get 20 minutes to complete each section. For each correct answer, the candidates will get 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applicable for the exam.

Q2: What was the level of the Quantitative Aptitude section in the SBI PO exam?

As per the experts, the difficulty level of the questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude was of high difficulty level. The candidates were able to attempt at least 16 to 18 questions from this section.

Q3: Which was the difficult section of the SBI PO exam?

As per the students, in today’s exam, the questions from Quantitative Aptitude were of high difficulty level whereas questions from English and Reasoning section were of moderate level.

