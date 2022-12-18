SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (18 December): Shift 1 Paper Review

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Get here today’s detailed SBI PO prelims Shift 1 paper review along with question asked, attempts, level and expected cut off.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: The State Bank of India is conducting Day 2 of the SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2022 today on 18th December 2022 in shifts. The Shift 1 was successfully held for a duration of 1 hour from 9 am to 10 am. The SBI PO Recruitment Drive 2022 is being held to fill 1673 vacancies applicable to different categories. The SBI PO 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022.

The Day 1 of SBI PO Prelims 2022 was successfully held on 17th December 2022 in shifts. Candidates can find the most accurate exam analysis for SBI PO Prelims 2022 only on Jagran Josh.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI PO 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Candidates will face a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022

SBI PO exam was conducted online to appoint eligible candidates for the Probationary Officer Scale-1. There were questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Reasoning. Refer to the following section to learn about the detailed exam analysis.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022: 18th December Shift 1

As per the candidates' feedback, the level of the questions asked was moderate level. The questions from reasoning were easy to moderate to answer as compared to the other two subjects. English Language and Quantitative Aptitude were moderate in difficulty level. The following table has the overall exam analysis for the SBI PO examination for all three subjects.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift Good Attempts and Difficulty Level Subject No. of Questions Overall Level Good Attempts English Language 30 19-22 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 35 21-23 Moderate Reasoning Ability 35 22-23 Easy to Moderate Total 100 62-68 Easy to Moderate

Subject Wise Analysis

Check out the SBI PO subject-wise exam analysis for SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift.

English Language

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift - English Language Topic Name Weightage Overall Attempts Reading Comprehension 8 Moderate Error Detection 6 Easy to Moderate Para Jumble 6 Moderate Sentence Rearrangement 6 Easy to Moderate Word replacement 2 Moderate Word usage 2 Moderate

Topics Asked

Reading Comprehension Topic: 5G network causing Airlines Filler, 1 vocab, and 1 phrasal verb are asked from the RC

Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift - Quantitative Aptitude Topic No. of Questions Level Arithmetic Problems 15 Moderate Data Interpretation 10 Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Moderate Approximation 5 Easy to Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Moderate Number Series 5 East Arithmetic 5 Moderate

Topics Asked

Pie Chart (Single Chart) Bar Graph (Based on no. of boys and girls)

Reasoning Ability

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims on 18th December - 1st Shift - Reasoning Ability Topics No. of Questions Level Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 23 Easy to Moderate Inequality 2-3 Moderate Syllogism 2-3 Easy to Moderate Direction Distance 3-4 Easy to Moderate Pair Formation 1 Easy to Moderate Word Formation 1 Easy

Topics Asked:

Floor-Based Puzzle (7 Persons and variable) Month + Date Based Puzzle Parallel Row (14 Persons, Without Variable) Selection-based Puzzle (8 Persons North Facing) Certain Number (North Facing)

