SBI Recruitment 2022 Notification: 1438 Vacancies Available @sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has 1438 Vacacncies for the post Collection Facilitator. Candidates can check application form and notification below.

SBI Recruitment 2022 Notification: State Bank of India (SBI) issued the latest notification for recruitment to the post of Collection Facilitator under the Credit Monitoring Department on a contractual basis. Retired officers/staff of SBI & erstwhile Associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs) are eligible for this recruitment.

The bank has a total of 1438 vacancies which shall be filled across the country under various circles. Those who are interested in this opportunity can apply online from 22 December 2022 on the bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. It is to be noted that the last date for submission of the application is 10 January 2023.

SBI Recruitment Notification Download

SBI Recruitment Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 22 December 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 10 January 2023

SBI Vacancy Details

Eligibility Criteria for SBI Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification: Since the applicants are retired officers/staffs of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are required.

Experience (If any): The retired personnel should have sufficient work experience and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

Special Skill/ aptitude: The retired personnel should possess the special skill/ aptitude/ quality, as per the requirement for the post.

Age Limit:

The retired officers/staffs should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years.

Selection Process for SBI Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of

Shortlisting: -Mere fulfilling minimum qualifications and experience will not vest any right in a candidate for being called for an interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Interview: - The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Merit list: - Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in the interview only, subject to the candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate scores common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age.

Salary:

Clerical - Rs.25,000/-

JMGS-I - Rs.35,000/-

MMGS-II & MMGS-III - Rs.40,000/-

How to Apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 ?