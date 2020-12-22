SBI SO Recruitment 2020-21: Apply Online for 452 Engineer, Manager, AM, DM and Other Posts Across India @sbi.co.in/careers

SBI SO Recruitment 2020-21: State Bank of India (SBI) has released recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers on REGULAR basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Recruitment 2021 on SBI Website www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers from 22 December 2020. The last date of SBI SO Registration is 11 January 2021.

SBI SO 2021 Recruitment shall be done for various posts such as Engineer,, Deputy Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, IT Security Expert, Project Manager, Application Architect and Technical Lead

Candidates holding Graduation/Post Graduation Degree in the concerned subject and relevant experience can apply to the SBI SO 2021. The candidates can check qualification, online application link, salary, age limit below in this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of SBI SO Application - 22 December 2020

Last Date of SBI SO Application - 11 Jnauary 2021

SBI SO 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialist Cadre Officer - 452 Posts

28/2020-21



Assistant Manager (Systems) JMGS-I - 183

Deputy Manager (Systems) MMGS-II - 17

IT Security Expert MMGS-III - 15

Project Manager MMGS-III - 14

Application Architect MMGS-III - 5

Technical Lead MMGS-III - 2

14/2020-21

Manager (Marketing) MMGS-III - 12

Deputy Manager (Marketing) MMGS-II - 26

32/2020-21

Engineer (Fire) JMGS I - 16

31/2020/21

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) MMGS-II - 28

30/2020-21

Manager (Network Security Specialist) MMGS-III - 12

Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist) MMGS-III - 20

29/2020-21

Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) JMGS-I - 18

Deputy Manager (Security Analyst) MMGS-II - 26

27/2020-21

Manager (Credit Procedures) MMGS-III -2

Salary:

Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I) - 23700 – 980/7 – 30560 – 1145/2 – 32850 - 1310/7 - 42020

Middle Management Grade Scale II (MMGS II)- 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-4595

Middle Management Grade Scale III (MMGS III) - 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

SBI SO 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational/Technical Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Manager (Systems) - Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/ Institute.Application development (coding, testing and maintenance of application/software). Knowledge of .Net/Angular JS/ Core JAVA/DB2 SQL - PL SQL/ IBM Websphere MQ/ J2EE/ Oracle 11g/ Oracle ADF/ PHP/ R Programming/ SAP ABAP/ Webservice. Knowledge of .NET/AIX/IBM. Websphere/LINUX/UNIX Server/MCSA/Oracle Weblogic/RED HAT/Window Server. Oracle Certified Professionals.Knowledge of DB2 Database/HADOOP/MS SQL Server/Oracle DBA.Knowledge in VMWARE ESX/Cloud computing.NET/Network Security/Networking Concept/Cisco Certified Network Associate(CCNA) with knowledge of routing, switching protocol, networking devices, sound analytical and troubleshooting skills.

Deputy Manager (Systems) - Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/ Institute.Minimum 5 years' of post basic qualification experience

IT Security Expert - Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/ Institute. Certification (Compulsory): CISA Certification. Minimum 8 years' of post basic qualification experience

Project Manager - Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/ Institute. MBA from reputed institute preferred. Certification (Compulsory): PMP Certification from PMI.Minimum 8 years' of post basic qualification experience

Application Architect - Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/ Institute.Minimum 8 years' of post basic qualification experience



Technical Lead - Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/ Institute. Minimum 8 years' of post basic qualification experience



Manager (Marketing) - Full time MBA/ PGDBM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing/ Finance from Institutes recognized / approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. Course completed through correspondence / part time will not be eligible. Minimum 5 years post qualification experience

Deputy Manager (Marketing) - Manager (Credit Procedures) - Full time MBA/ PGDBM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing/ Finance from Institutes recognized / approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. Course completed through correspondence / part time will not be eligible.Minimum 2 years post qualification experience

Engineer (Fire) - BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering)/ B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution. Post qualification experience of minimum 3 years OR Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK). Composite experience of minimum 3 years as a Station Officer or equivalent post OR Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.Composite experience of minimum 3 years as a Station Officer or equivalent post.

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) - Chartered Accountancy (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.Minimum 1 years post qualification experience in / with a Chartered Accountant firm engaged in statutory / Internal / Concurrent Audit of Banks.

Manager (Network Security Specialist) - First Division (minimum 60% marks) in Master's Degree (full time) in any stream from any recognised University. Compulsory Certification: Any one of the certifications mentioned : 1. Cisco CCNP Security, 2. Cisco CCIE Security, 3. Juniper JNCIP-SEC, 4. Juniper JNCIE-SEC, 5. Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Administrator (PCNSA), 6.Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Engineer (PCNSE), 7. Fortinet NSE4, 8. Fortinet NSE5, 9.Fortinet NSE6, 10.Fortinet NSE7, 11. Fortinet NSE8, 12. Certified McAfee Security Specialist, 13. TippingPoint (Trend Micro) Certified Professional, 14. Checkpoint Certified Security Expert (CCSE) R80.x, 15. Checkpoint Certified Security Master (CCSM) R80.Minimum 6 Years' of hands-on experience

Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist) - First Division (minimum 60% marks) in Master's Degree (full time) in any stream from any recognised University.Compulsory Certification: Any one of the certifications mentioned : 1. Cisco CCDP, 2. Cisco CCDE, 3. Cisco CCNP Data Centre, 4. Cisco CCIE Data Centre, 5. Cisco CCNP Routing and Switching, 6. Cisco CCIE Routing and Switching, 7. Cisco CCNP Service Provider, 8. Cisco CCIE Service Provider, 9 Juniper JNCIP-DC, 10. Juniper JNCIE-DC, 11. Juniper JNCIP-ENT, 12. Juniper JNCIE-ENT, 13. Juniper JNCIP-SP, 14. Juniper JNCIE-SP, 15. Aruba Certified ClearPass Professional (ACCP), 16. Aruba Certified ClearPass Expert (ACCX), 17. Citrix Certified Professional Networking. Minimum 6 Years' of hands-on experience

Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) - BE / BTech (in Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Communications) OR MCA/ MSc (Computer Science)/ MSc(IT) from recognized university.

Deputy Manager (Security Analyst) - BE / BTech (in Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Communications) OR MCA/ MSc (Computer Science)/ MSc(IT) from recognized university. Minimum 5 years' post basic qualification experience.

Manager (Credit Procedures)- Full time MBA or its equivalent/ PGDM/ PGDBA/CA/CFA/FRM. The Institute should be recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC.Courses (MBA or its equivalent/ PGDM/ PGDBA) completed through correspondence/ part-time will not be eligible. Preference will be given to candidate who possess MBA or equivalent/ PGDM/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance. Minimum 6 years of experience of which post-qualification experience

Age Limit:

Deputy Manager: 21 to 35 years

Engineer: 40 years

Manager: 25 to 45 years

Assistant Manager: 28 to 30 years

All Other Posts: 38 years

SBI SO 2021 Selection Procedure

Engineer and Manager (Credit Procedures) - The selection will be done on the basis of shortlisting and interview.

Other Posts - The selection will be on the basis of performance in online test and interaction/interview

How to Apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply Online for SBI SO Jobs 2021 on www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers on or before 11 January.

Application Fee:

General/ OBC/EWS - Rs. 750/-

SC/ST/PWD - No Fee

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification for Fire

Online Application Link

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Internal Audit

Online Application Link

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Network Specialist

Online Application Link

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Security Analyst

Online Application Link

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Credit Procedures

Online Application Link

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Marketing

Online Application Link

SBI SO Notification Other

Online Application Link