SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Interview Schedule 2021 Announced @sbi.co.in, Download PDF

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview schedule for the Specialist Cadre Officer posts on its official website-sbi.co.in.Check details here.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Interview Schedule 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview schedule for the Specialist Cadre Officer posts for Deputy Manager posts. SBI will conduct the interview for the qualified candidates from 21 October 2021 onwards. All those who have applied for Deputy Manager posts against advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2021-22/14 can check SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of State Bank of India (SBI).i.e.sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is will conduct the interview process on 21/22 July 2021 at various exam centres at 9.30 AM and 12.30 PM. The SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Interview Schedule 2021 is available on the official website of SBI. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Interview Schedule 2021





Candidates applied for the Specialist Officer Posts should note that the selection will be based on shortlisting & interviews. Mere fulfilling minimum qualifications and experience will not vest any right in a candidate for being called for an interview.

As per the selection process mentioned in the notification, the Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, the adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final.

Earlier State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online application for the various Specialist Officer Posts including Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBA/ PGDM in Rural Management or MBA/PGDM in Agri Business / Post Graduate diploma in Rural Management/ Postgraduate in Agriculture as a full-time course from recognized Institute/University were applied for these posts.

Candidates can check the detail SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Interview Schedule 2021 on the official website of SBI.



