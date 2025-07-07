Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly News Headlines – July 8, 2025: Global Summits, Monsoon Alerts, Record-Breaking Wins & More

School Assembly News Headlines for July 8, 2025: Check key global, national, sports, and education updates including BRICS Summit highlights, IMD red alerts, tributes to Capt. Vikram Batra, India's cricket win over England, and CUET UG 2025 and ICAI exam results.

Gurmeet Kaur
ByGurmeet Kaur
Jul 7, 2025, 20:46 IST
Check School Assembly News Headlines fo July 8, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Reading news headlines is an essential part of the daily school assembly, helping students stay informed, aware, and connected with the world around. For July 8, 2025, we bring you major updates from across the globe, including key takeaways from the BRICS Summit where India called for AI leadership and global reforms, national alerts on heavy rainfall across several states, and heartfelt tributes to Kargil hero Capt. Vikram Batra. In sports, India dominates cricket and boxing, while in education, CUET UG and ICAI results are out, marking important milestones for lakhs of students. Let’s begin the day with a glimpse into the events shaping our world.

International News – Top 5 Updates

1. PM Modi, presiding over this year’s BRICS Summit, urged urgent global governance reforms and pledged India’s AI leadership.

2. Summit attendees strongly denounced the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed collective commitment against terrorism.

3. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held bilateral discussions in Brazil with his Iranian and Mexican counterparts .

4. Greece imposes mandatory work breaks as temperatures cross 40°C (104°F) during extreme heatwave

5. The US President issued a 10 % tariff threat on anti-BRICS nations, signaling possible global trade friction.

National News – Top 5 Updates

1. IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Palghar, Pune and several districts in Bihar

2. Parliamentary panel to review Ahmedabad plane crash, fee regulations on July 8, in Lok Sabha committee meeting

3. Over 8,600 pilgrims in the sixth batch for the Amarnath Yatra departed from Bhagwati Nagar basecamp.

4. IMD has predicted widespread rainfall with thunderstorms across India.

5. India Paid Tribute to Kargil War Hero Capt. Vikram Batra on His 26th Martyrdom Day on July 7

Sports News – Top 5 Updates

1. India Crushes England by 336 Runs at Edgbaston in Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy Test

2. Alcaraz & Sabalenka Storm Into Wimbledon Quarterfinals After Nail-Biting Wins

3. Sakshi, Jaismine & Nupur Clinch Gold as India Secures 11 Medals at World Boxing Cup 2025

4. ICC Appoints Sanjog Gupta as New CEO

5. Magnus Carlsen Outclasses Gukesh in Super United Rapid & Blitz Showdown

Education News Headlines

1. The National Testing Agency declared CUET UG 2025 results — over 13.5 lakh candidates participated.

2. ICAI released Foundation, Inter, and Final exam results; Rajan Kabra Clinches AIR 1 in Final Exam.

3. UP Board Revises Compartment Exam Schedule: Theory Exams Now on July 26, Practicals July 11–12.

4. Delhi University introduced an early-graduation option for four-year degree students.

Do You Know?

  • BRICS represents over 40% of the world’s population and nearly a quarter of global GDP. That’s why decisions made at BRICS Summits can influence international policies significantly!
  • Capt. Vikram Batra's code name during the Kargil War was “Sher Shah.” His bravery earned him the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry award.
  • Carlos Alcaraz became one of the youngest Wimbledon champions in history when he won the title at just 20 years old in 2023!

That wraps up our assembly headlines for July 8, 2025! Stay informed, curious, and inspired and get ready to share these awesome updates with your school family.

