School Assembly News Headlines – July 8, 2025: Global Summits, Monsoon Alerts, Record-Breaking Wins & More

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Reading news headlines is an essential part of the daily school assembly, helping students stay informed, aware, and connected with the world around. For July 8, 2025, we bring you major updates from across the globe, including key takeaways from the BRICS Summit where India called for AI leadership and global reforms, national alerts on heavy rainfall across several states, and heartfelt tributes to Kargil hero Capt. Vikram Batra. In sports, India dominates cricket and boxing, while in education, CUET UG and ICAI results are out, marking important milestones for lakhs of students. Let’s begin the day with a glimpse into the events shaping our world.

2. Parliamentary panel to review Ahmedabad plane crash, fee regulations on July 8, in Lok Sabha committee meeting

1. IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Palghar, Pune and several districts in Bihar

5. The US President issued a 10 % tariff threat on anti-BRICS nations, signaling possible global trade friction.

4. Greece imposes mandatory work breaks as temperatures cross 40°C (104°F) during extreme heatwave

3. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held bilateral discussions in Brazil with his Iranian and Mexican counterparts .

2. Summit attendees strongly denounced the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed collective commitment against terrorism.

1. PM Modi, presiding over this year’s BRICS Summit, urged urgent global governance reforms and pledged India’s AI leadership.

3. Over 8,600 pilgrims in the sixth batch for the Amarnath Yatra departed from Bhagwati Nagar basecamp.

4. IMD has predicted widespread rainfall with thunderstorms across India.

5. India Paid Tribute to Kargil War Hero Capt. Vikram Batra on His 26th Martyrdom Day on July 7

Sports News – Top 5 Updates

1. India Crushes England by 336 Runs at Edgbaston in Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy Test

2. Alcaraz & Sabalenka Storm Into Wimbledon Quarterfinals After Nail-Biting Wins

3. Sakshi, Jaismine & Nupur Clinch Gold as India Secures 11 Medals at World Boxing Cup 2025

4. ICC Appoints Sanjog Gupta as New CEO

5. Magnus Carlsen Outclasses Gukesh in Super United Rapid & Blitz Showdown

Education News Headlines

1. The National Testing Agency declared CUET UG 2025 results — over 13.5 lakh candidates participated.

2. ICAI released Foundation, Inter, and Final exam results; Rajan Kabra Clinches AIR 1 in Final Exam.