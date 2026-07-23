School Assembly News Headlines (July 24, 2026): Fast-track Courts for Paper Leak, OU Postpones all Exams and Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for July 24, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students. Today's headlines include, Fast-track courts for paper leak cases; students’ future remains govt’s top priority: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu to be on 2-day visit to Romania beginning today, Osmania University Exam Cancelled: OU Postpones all Exams Scheduled for Tomorrow July 24, New Dates Soon.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: As reading newspapers is an important part of students daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today. Which will help students to know what's going on in the world. So we want to share the major things happening in and around the world India and .
This way you'll have an idea of what's happening around the globe. Reading the news is super helpful because it connects what you learn in school to real-life events. The news headlines have been gathered from reliable sources and can be trusted. The news keeps you updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When you stay informed you become more thoughtful and responsible.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Broadcasting has evolved from Radio to TV and now to digital in last 90 years: Prasar Bharati, CEO Gaurav Dwivedi
- EAM S Jaishankar calls for safe & unblocked international waterways at East Asia Summit
- Parliament adjourns for the day following opposition protest over various issues
- Govt refutes social media claim of death of woman during NEET protest
- Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting in Glasgow
- President Droupadi Murmu to be on 2-day visit to Romania beginning today
- India rejects Pakistan’s remarks on Indus Waters Treaty at UNSC; Says ,Treaty to stay in abeyance until cross-border terror ends
- India, UAE reaffirm their commitment to ensuring safety, dignity & well-being of their citizens living
- Fast-track courts for paper leak cases; students’ future remains govt’s top priority: PM Modi
- Govt ready to discuss any issue including NEET, in Parliament says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Russia expresses readiness to resolve conflict with Ukraine during talks with US in Manila
- EAM S Jaishankar conveys India’s support for successful chairship of ASEAN to Philippines President
- Massive protest to be held in Pakistan occupied J&K against atrocities by Pakistani authorities
- US House passes record 1.15 trillion dollars defence bill
- US launches 12th consecutive night of strikes against Iran as both sides continue to target civilian infrastructure
- US blames Iran for naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- World Junior Squash Championships: Anahat Singh storms into women’s Quarterfinals
- India reaffirms its commitment to safe, inclusive and equitable sport system
- Glasgow Commonwealth Games set to begin today; 125 Indian athletes to participate
- China’s Chen Yufei defeats PV Sindhu in China Open
- China Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty and Lakshya Sen enter Singles pre-quarterfinal
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- India offers fast-growing consumer market to Europe: Euractiv
- Domestic markets decline extending losing streak for fourth consecutive session
- Resilient industrial and services sectors helped Indian economy to sustain despite global pressures: RBI
- Board of Cipla approves change in senior management
- Rupee Weakens as Crude Surges; USDINR Eyes Retest of 97 Level
- Trade Setup for July 23: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
- Ashok Leyland Partners Shriram Automall for Pre-Owned Commercial Vehicles Business
- Indo-MIM IPO subscribed 1.13 times
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 3 Registration Begins from July 24, 2026
- Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter 2026 Releasing on July 24, 2026
- CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Dates 2026 Announced - Check Complete Schedule
- IIT Kanpur to Launch 'ECOGEN' Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence Supported by UPNEDA
- Osmania University Exam Cancelled: OU Postpones all Exams Scheduled for Tomorrow July 24, New Dates Soon
Thought of the Day
"Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in life." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that This thought highlights the better of critical thinking and intellectual development as a lifelong asset that good us through life's challenges.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.