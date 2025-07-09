Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly News headlines Today 10th July, 2025: PM Modi Conferred With Namibia's Highest Civilian Award And Other Important News Updates

School Assembly:  The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Jul 9, 2025, 20:49 IST

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • Trump delays tariffs as the rest of the world plays hardball 

  • Qatari Royal Named Pakistan's Tourism Ambassador After Conquering "Killer Mountain"

  • Days after the Texas floods, at least 161 people are still missing in one county

  • Donald Trump’s BRICS threat puts Indian in a tough position ahead of trade deal: Report

  • Taiwan begins 10-day military drills to counter Chinese threats

  • F-35s land in Philippines as US, allies push back against China's aggression in Indo-Pacific

National School Assembly News Headlines

  • PM Modi conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award

  • Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, third such incident in 2025

  • Rain brings relief in Delhi-NCR; orange alert issued as temperatures dip, air quality improves

  • Trade unions take out a rally in Ballari, demand rollback of labour codes

  • Import-export fraud case accused extradited from the U.S. after over two decades

  • Hyderabad bizman duped of ₹3 crore by J&K fraudsters posing as sapphire dealers

  • Train halts for 2 hours in Jharkhand as elephant gives birth; mother and calf walk away safe

Sports School Assembly News Headlines

  • Chris Gayle feels Wiaan Mulder 'blew' once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of scoring a 400 in a Test match 'big time'

  • 'It's clear. Prasidh Krishna will have to go out': Jasprit Bumrah's Lord's return to reduce Gautam Gambhir's 'headache'

  • Christian Horner to exit Red Bull with immediate effect, with Laurent Mekies taking over as CEO

  • Shubman Gill achieves career-best Test ranking after 430-run epic at Edgbaston, Joe Root loses No.1 spot

  • England Batter Phil Salt's Bat Cleared After Failing On-Field Gauge Test | Cricket News

  • Rishabh Pant shrugs off hype around Jofra Archer's comeback at Lord’s: 'I'm happy he's back'

Thought Of The Day

"Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally, it comes from what you do consistently."

Meaning
 Consistency in effort and discipline is the key to achieving long-term success, not random bursts of hard work.

