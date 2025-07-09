School Assembly News headlines Today 10th July, 2025: PM Modi Conferred With Namibia's Highest Civilian Award And Other Important News Updates

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.
International School Assembly News Headlines
Trump delays tariffs as the rest of the world plays hardball
Qatari Royal Named Pakistan's Tourism Ambassador After Conquering "Killer Mountain"
Days after the Texas floods, at least 161 people are still missing in one county
Donald Trump’s BRICS threat puts Indian in a tough position ahead of trade deal: Report
Taiwan begins 10-day military drills to counter Chinese threats
F-35s land in Philippines as US, allies push back against China's aggression in Indo-Pacific
National School Assembly News Headlines
PM Modi conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award
Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, third such incident in 2025
Rain brings relief in Delhi-NCR; orange alert issued as temperatures dip, air quality improves
Trade unions take out a rally in Ballari, demand rollback of labour codes
Import-export fraud case accused extradited from the U.S. after over two decades
Hyderabad bizman duped of ₹3 crore by J&K fraudsters posing as sapphire dealers
Train halts for 2 hours in Jharkhand as elephant gives birth; mother and calf walk away safe
Sports School Assembly News Headlines
Chris Gayle feels Wiaan Mulder 'blew' once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of scoring a 400 in a Test match 'big time'
'It's clear. Prasidh Krishna will have to go out': Jasprit Bumrah's Lord's return to reduce Gautam Gambhir's 'headache'
Christian Horner to exit Red Bull with immediate effect, with Laurent Mekies taking over as CEO
Shubman Gill achieves career-best Test ranking after 430-run epic at Edgbaston, Joe Root loses No.1 spot
England Batter Phil Salt's Bat Cleared After Failing On-Field Gauge Test | Cricket News
Rishabh Pant shrugs off hype around Jofra Archer's comeback at Lord’s: 'I'm happy he's back'
Thought Of The Day
"Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally, it comes from what you do consistently."
Meaning
Consistency in effort and discipline is the key to achieving long-term success, not random bursts of hard work.
