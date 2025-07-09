School Assembly News headlines Today 10th July, 2025: PM Modi Conferred With Namibia's Highest Civilian Award And Other Important News Updates

F-35s land in Philippines as US, allies push back against China's aggression in Indo-Pacific

Days after the Texas floods, at least 161 people are still missing in one county

Trump delays tariffs as the rest of the world plays hardball

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

Rishabh Pant shrugs off hype around Jofra Archer's comeback at Lord’s: 'I'm happy he's back'

Christian Horner to exit Red Bull with immediate effect, with Laurent Mekies taking over as CEO

'It's clear. Prasidh Krishna will have to go out': Jasprit Bumrah's Lord's return to reduce Gautam Gambhir's 'headache'

Train halts for 2 hours in Jharkhand as elephant gives birth; mother and calf walk away safe

Hyderabad bizman duped of ₹3 crore by J&K fraudsters posing as sapphire dealers

Import-export fraud case accused extradited from the U.S. after over two decades

Trade unions take out a rally in Ballari, demand rollback of labour codes

Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, third such incident in 2025

Thought Of The Day

"Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally, it comes from what you do consistently."

Meaning

Consistency in effort and discipline is the key to achieving long-term success, not random bursts of hard work.

Other Related Links