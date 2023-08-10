Today’s School Assembly Headlines (11 August): PM Modi No Confidence Motion Speech, Manipur News and India Pakistan Match

11 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

11th August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-standing tradition that remains popular in schools even to this day. Students and teachers gather together usually in the morning to attend the school assembly.

The assembly usually begins with a prayer, followed by an address by the principal or any other senior head and ends with light physical exercises or a fun skit. Students also participate in quizzes, speeches and debates.

However, the requisite of any morning school assembly is reading the news headlines. The major news of the current or preceding day is read by students. It takes significant time and effort to curate the headlines and we’re here to help you with the task. Check the latest news headlines for 11 August to be read during the assembly here.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 11

PM Narendra Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha as Opposition brought the No-Confidence Motion against the central government. PM Modi slammed the opposition for its lack of unity, trying to politicize non-issues and hampering the country’s progress. The No Confidence Motion against the NDA government was defeated in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote while the Opposition walked out. The second allotment list for admission to Delhi University was released on August 10. Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall from August 10 as per IMD. Doctors to now have right to refuse treatment to "unruly" or "abusive" patients.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

At least 36 people were killed in Hawaii wildfires in the US as devastation spread through the Maui region. Pakistan national assembly was dissolved while PM Shehbaz Sharif held talks with the opposition for a caretaker PM before the elections. ECOWAS leaders met to discuss possible military intervention in Niger after the military junta ousted the president in a coup last month. US President Joe Biden announced a ban on US investments in China’s high-tech industries. North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un fired top generals and called for war preparations against the US.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

India thrash Pakistan 4-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy final league stage game. Bayern Munich agreed to a €100m+ transfer deal with Tottenham for English footballer Harry Kane. Hardik Pandya faced backlash for denying youngster Tilak Varma a chance to complete his fifty in the third T20I against West Indies.

Important Days on 11 August

International Mountain Day

Thought of the Day

“Don't compare yourself with anyone in this world ... if you do so, you are insulting yourself” -

Bill Gates