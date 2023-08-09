Today’s School Assembly Headlines (10 August): Parliament Monsoon Session, Manipur News and Kerala Name Change

10 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

10th August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running tradition that remains popular in schools even today. Students and teachers gather together usually in the morning during the school assembly.

The assembly mostly begins with a prayer, followed by a speech by the principal or any other senior head and ends with light physical activity or a fun skit. Students also participate in debates, quizzes and speeches.

However, the requisite of any school morning assembly is the news headlines. The major news of the current or preceding day is read by students. It takes great time and effort to prepare the headlines and we’re here to help you with the task. Check the latest news headlines for 10 August to be read during the assembly here.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 9 August

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 10

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition and BJP indulged in trading insults. Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi for blowing a “flying kiss.” Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Opposition for politicising the Manipur situation with No-Confidence Motion. Kerala Assembly passed a resolution to rename the state as Keralam. The Personal Data Protection Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha. Indian Army stepped in to defend Assam Rifles after Manipur Police FIR and called it a fabricated attempt to malign the image. IMD predicted heavy rainfall till August 12 in Northeast India, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Mumbai’s NITIE is set to become IIM-Mumbai, which will be the 21st IIM in the country.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Pakistan court refused to suspend former PM Imran Khan’s sentence in a corruption case. 41 migrants suspected dead in a shipwreck in the central Mediterranean in Italy. Ex-rebel launched an anti-coup movement in Niger as the US alleged the involvement of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries in the turmoil. Japan marked the 78th anniversary of the Nagasaki atomic bombing on August 9. Russia shot down two armed drones headed for Moscow

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

India will play Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India won the third T20I against West Indies by 7 wickets but still trail the series 1-2. Prithvi Shaw hit a record-breaking double century in 129 balls for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup.

Important Days on 10 August

World Lion Day

World Biodiesel Day

Thought of the Day

“If your hate could be turned into electricity, it would light up the whole world.”

― Nikola Tesla