|
International School Assembly News Headlines
-
Deadly new Russian drone and missile attack hits Kyiv
-
Los Angeles tunnel collapse leaves 15 workers trapped in the Wilmington area
-
India proposes fresh round of trade talks with US, agriculture at the forefront
-
Trump praises ‘good English’ of Liberian president, prompting criticism across Africa
-
Grok’s antisemitic outbursts reflect a problem with AI chatbots
-
US visas to get more expensive with $250 'integrity fee' and other charges
-
US sanctions UN expert Francesca Albanese over Israel criticism
National School Assembly News Headlines
-
OPINION | Bihar electoral revision: Rahul, Tejashwi on a weak ground
-
Shubhanshu Shukla turns farmer in space; grows methi, moong seeds
-
CM Chandrababu Naidu dons teacher’s hat as 1.5 crore Andhra parents join mega PTM
-
Strong earthquake hits Haryana, tremors rock Delhi-NCR
-
Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Among 29 South Celebs Facing Probe Agency ED Heat
-
SC agrees to hear plea seeking intervention to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen
-
Shashi Tharoor criticises Emergency: ‘Unchecked power’ turned into ‘authoritarianism’
Sports School Assembly News Headlines
-
India Women vs England Women: India scripts landmark victory, registers maiden T20 series win against England
-
England Great's Bold 'Shubman Gill Remark' Amid Wiaan Mulder-Brian Lara Record Debate
-
Novak Djokovic is ready to face Jannik Sinner and the other young guys at Wimbledon
-
Sachin Tendulkar receives twin honours at Lord's, rings iconic bell shortly after unveiling his portrait inside the stadium
-
CID arrests Hyderabad Cricket Association president, two others for forgery and funds misappropriation
Thought Of The Day
"A river cuts through rock not because of its power, but because of its persistence."
Meaning: This quote teaches us that steady effort and determination can overcome even the toughest challenges. Just like a river slowly shapes rock, consistent hard work can lead to great results, even if progress feels slow at times.
