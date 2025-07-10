Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly News headlines Today 11th July, 2025: Get Important News Updates Here

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Jul 10, 2025, 17:10 IST
School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • Deadly new Russian drone and missile attack hits Kyiv

  • Los Angeles tunnel collapse leaves 15 workers trapped in the Wilmington area

  • India proposes fresh round of trade talks with US, agriculture at the forefront

  • Trump praises ‘good English’ of Liberian president, prompting criticism across Africa

  • Grok’s antisemitic outbursts reflect a problem with AI chatbots

  • US visas to get more expensive with $250 'integrity fee' and other charges

  • US sanctions UN expert Francesca Albanese over Israel criticism

National School Assembly News Headlines

  • OPINION | Bihar electoral revision: Rahul, Tejashwi on a weak ground

  • Shubhanshu Shukla turns farmer in space; grows methi, moong seeds

  • CM Chandrababu Naidu dons teacher’s hat as 1.5 crore Andhra parents join mega PTM

  • Strong earthquake hits Haryana, tremors rock Delhi-NCR

  • Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Among 29 South Celebs Facing Probe Agency ED Heat

  • SC agrees to hear plea seeking intervention to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen

  • Shashi Tharoor criticises Emergency: ‘Unchecked power’ turned into ‘authoritarianism’

Sports School Assembly News Headlines

  • India Women vs England Women: India scripts landmark victory, registers maiden T20 series win against England

  • England Great's Bold 'Shubman Gill Remark' Amid Wiaan Mulder-Brian Lara Record Debate

  • Novak Djokovic is ready to face Jannik Sinner and the other young guys at Wimbledon

  • Sachin Tendulkar receives twin honours at Lord's, rings iconic bell shortly after unveiling his portrait inside the stadium

  • CID arrests Hyderabad Cricket Association president, two others for forgery and funds misappropriation

Thought Of The Day

"A river cuts through rock not because of its power, but because of its persistence."

Meaning: This quote teaches us that steady effort and determination can overcome even the toughest challenges. Just like a river slowly shapes rock, consistent hard work can lead to great results, even if progress feels slow at times.

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
