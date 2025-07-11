School Assembly News headlines Today 12th July, 2025: Get Important News Updates Here

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.
|
International School Assembly News Headlines
-
Trump puts a 35% tariff on Canada from August 1, eyes 15%-20% tariffs for others
-
US Tourist Visa Will Now Cost 148% More, What Indian Passport Holders Need To Pay
-
Kurdish PKK to lay down arms in a big step towards ending the Turkey conflict
-
Marco Rubio to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of ASEAN talks
-
‘Do not travel to Iran’: U.S. State Department warns Americans of travel risks
National News Assembly School Headlines
-
IIT Madras Convocation: Over 3,000 students awarded degrees
-
Leaders should retire at 75, says Mohan Bhagwat, sparking Opposition speculation
-
Axiom-4 mission: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s stay in ISS extended, NASA says crew to undock on July 14
-
Mahesh Goud credits 42% BC reservations to Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy
-
CBI Secures Deportation Of Drug Case Accused Kubbawala Mustafa From UAE
-
Bihar Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of trying to steal elections like in Maharashtra
Sports News: Assembly School Headlines
-
IND vs ENG: Joe Root breaks Rahul Dravid's record, now among the top 5 century scorers in Tests
-
Curtis Campher becomes the first male cricketer to take five wickets in five balls
-
Smriti Mandhana credits bowling and fielding for India's historic series win in England
-
Masterful Swiatek ends Bencic fairytale and reaches her first Wimbledon final
-
BCCI gives worrying update, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant ruled out of Day 2, Dhruv Jurel steps in for the long haul
Thought of the Day
‘You were never meant to fit in, but to stand out’.
"You were never meant to fit in, but to stand out" means that your unique qualities and perspectives aren't designed for you to conform to others' expectations. Instead, your purpose is to embrace your distinctiveness and let your true self shine. By doing so, you can make a unique impact and find your true place by being authentically you, rather than trying to blend in.
