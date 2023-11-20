School Assembly News Headlines For 20 November: ICC World Cup 2023 Final India vs Australia & Uttarakhand Rescue Operation

20 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 20

20th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an enduring school tradition that’s followed to this day. Students and teachers gather on the school grounds in the morning to attend the assembly.

The format of the school assembly isn’t set and can depend on the type of school. But the key activities remain the same in most places. The principal says a few lines and news headlines are read by students. Talent exhibitions, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also arranged.

Prayers, yoga and light physical exercise are also some common activities done in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help make the students learn about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 20 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 20

The Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse rescue operations reached Day 8; Heavy drills were flown into the tunnel site, with officials estimating another 4,5 days to rescue the stuck labourers. Delhi air quality continued to remain very poor; no relief in AQI is likely after the Delhi Government lifted curbs. The Uttar Pradesh Government outlawed the Halal tag for food and medicines in a controversial move. Devotees celebrated Chhath Puja across North India with great enthusiasm, fasting and offering prayers on the banks of rivers. All 22 Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of poaching were freed along with 2 seized boats. PM Modi upped the attack on the Congress party in the Rajasthan Assembly election campaign, criticising Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as “jaadugar.”

International News for Today’s School Assembly

ChatGPT maker OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman after losing confidence in his ability to lead the company. Israel claimed it found a 55-metre fortified tunnel under Gaza’s biggest hospital. The death toll in the Israel-Gaza war climbed to 13,000 as IDF launched fresh attacks in South Gaza. Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the US refuted reports of hostage release and ceasefire in the ongoing war. French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s hat sold for a record $2.1 million at an auction.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

ICC World Cup 2023: In a heartbreaking match, Australia defeated India by six wickets to win their sixth World Cup title. Virat Kohli won the player of the tournament at the 2023 ODI World Cup with 765 runs in 11 innings and 3 centuries. Travis Head won the Player of the Match award in the India vs Australia World Cup final match for scoring 137 runs. India will face Qatar on November 21 in its campaign to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Important Days on 20 November

World Children’s Day

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Thought of the Day

“If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.”

― Albert Einstein