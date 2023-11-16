School Assembly News Headlines For (17 November): ICC World Cup Semi-Final SA vs AUS, Israel-Gaza Conflict & Delhi AQI

17 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

17th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a school event that remains popular to this day. Students and teachers assemble on the school grounds in the morning for the assembly.

The format of the school assembly isn’t fixed and varies depending on the school, but the key activities remain unchanged in most places. The principal says a few lines and news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also organized.

Prayers, yoga and light physical exercise are also some common activities done in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help educate the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 17 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 17

Rescuers brought in an Auger drill from Delhi to save the trapped tunnel workers in Uttarkashi as the rescue operation reached day 5. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar concluded a visit to the UK and raised the issue of pro-Khalistani extremism and the repatriation of 2 stolen idols. Uncontrolled re-entry of Chandrayaan-3 mission entered Earth’s atmosphere but crashed in the Pacific Ocean. The Delhi government formed a panel on GRAP-4 to monitor and curb air pollution as AQI crossed into the very poor category. BJP president JP Nadda released the poll manifesto for Rajasthan, promising big incentives for women and farmers. Cyclone Midhili is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast, and will bring moderate rains to Odisha and West Bengal.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator” just hours after China agreed to resume military talks in a key meeting. Israel rejected the UN Security Council’s Gaza resolution and continued the rain on Al-Shifa hospital. Hamas offered Israel a hostage swap deal as it continued to lose in the war for Gaza. Myanmar rebels claimed that an entire battalion of over 100 Junta soldiers surrendered. Turkish President Erdogan called Israel a “terrorist state,” drawing a sharp response from Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who responded by refusing to take lectures from a supporter of Hamas. The Indian finance minister called the Israel-Gaza conflict a challenge to the India-Middle East-Europe corridor but said it was a “win-win” situation for all states involved.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

ICC World Cup 2023: India reached the World Cup final for the fourth time in history after defeating New Zealand by 70 runs. South Africa and Australia clashed in the semi-final 2 of the 2023 ICC World Cup. Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam quit captaincy from all formats. Shaheen Afridi was named T20I captain, and Shah Masood the Test Captain. Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal confirmed that he’ll play again after recovering from a hip injury.

Important Days on 17 November

World Prematurity Day

International Students Day

World Vasectomy Day

Thought of the Day

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” —Malcolm X