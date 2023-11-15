School Assembly News Headlines For 16 November: ICC World Cup Semi-Final India vs New Zealand & Israel-Gaza War

16 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 16

16th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a school event that remains popular even today. Students and teachers assemble on the school grounds in the morning for the assembly.

The format of the school assembly isn’t fixed and differs from institution to institution, but the main activities remain unchanged everywhere. The principal says a few lines and news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also organized.

Prayers, yoga and light physical exercise are also common things to do in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help educate the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 16 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 16

IMD issued a warning to fishermen after a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal; 2 cyclones were likely to form in the bay. India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Jakarta. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor a promising initiative that will be a “win-win” situation for all states. The opposition criticised PM Modi’s decision to release the PM KISAN funds on November 15, just ahead of the state elections. The Delhi government will soon decide on artificial rain and odd-even rule to curb the severe AQI of the state.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Israel turned Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital into a battleground as it raided the patient-filled hospital, calling it a terrorist base. The UK Supreme Court rejected the government’s Rwanda asylum seeker scheme, declaring it unlawful. Yemen’s Houthis launched ballistic missiles at Israel in support of Hamas and Gaza and also threatened to attack Israeli ships in the Red Sea. India and the US signed an MoU to enhance innovation in the startup ecosystem. US President Joe Biden commented on the “real problems” of China on the eve of an important meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

ICC World Cup 2023: India and New Zealand clashed in an edge-of-the-seat semi-final. India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to book a berth in the finals. David Beckham attended the India vs New Zealand semi-final match at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium while on his visit to India as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador. Rivals Australia and South Africa will face each other in semi-final 2 of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. In a major upset, Janik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic at the ATP finals.

Important Days on 16 November

Guinness World Records Day

International Day for Tolerance

World Philosophy Day

Thought of the Day

“To live is to suffer, to survive is to find some meaning in the suffering” - Friedrich Nietzsche