School Assembly News Headlines For (30 November): Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue, Virat Kohli Cricket Break & Israel-Hamas Truce

30 November 2030 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 30

30th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular activity in schools, and requires all teachers and students to assemble on the school grounds or the hall in the morning.

The format of the assembly isn’t defined and can vary from school to school, but the main activities remain the same. The principal delivers a speech, and students read out the daily news headlines. Talent exhibitions, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are performed as well.

Prayers, physical exercise, and yoga can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines which enhance awareness among the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 30 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 29 November

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 30

The Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue operation finished after 17 days with the successful rescue of all 41 trapped workers. The Uttar Pradesh government greenlit India’s first telecom centre of excellence in Saharanpur to promote new technology in the telecom sector. Protests erupted in Kashmir over NIT students reported social media posts on Islamic Prophet Muhammad. Indan envoy Ruchira Kamboj reiterated “Support to the people of Palestine” and condemned civilian casualties in the war. IIM Lucknow will release the CAT 2023 official answer key on November 30. The Central Government approved the extension of the PMGKAY free ration scheme for 5 years, set to benefit 81 crore poor people. Amit Shah declared that no one can stop CAA in a bold speech during his Kolkata rally which is expected to set the tone for BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

The Israel and Hamas truce neared its end even as mediators tried to extend the ceasefire. Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano erupted, spewing ash clouds up to 1 km high in the sky. No casualties or damage were reported. Manipur’s oldest armed group UNLF agreed to renounce violence and signed a peace deal with the central government in a historic milestone. US military Osprey aircraft with 6 people onboard crashed in Southern Japan, killing at least 1 person. Elon Musk was invited by Hamas to visit Gaza after he voiced his support for Israel.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Australia beat India by 5 wickets in the third T20 match of the bilateral series. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Glenn Maxwell scored centuries in the game. Rahul Dravid is set to continue as team India’s coach after the BCCI extended his and support staff’s contracts. Virat Kohli informed the BCCI of his indefinite break from ODI and T20Is and will be unavailable to play against South Africa; There was no confirmation of Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Important Days on 30 November

Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare

Thought of the Day

“I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.”

― Albert Einstein