JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis (20th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Paper-wise Exam Review

SEBI Grade A Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-2: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Paper-wise Exam Review for English (Descriptive Test), General Stream, Legal & Official Stream, Research Stream.

Created On: Mar 20, 2022 17:01 IST
Modified On: Mar 20, 2022 20:31 IST
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level Good Attempts Paper wise Exam Review
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level Good Attempts Paper wise Exam Review

SEBI Grade A Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-2: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Exam successfully today on 20th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens. A total of 120 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Online Exams and Phase III Interview. In this article, we have shared the SEBI Grade A Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-2: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date

5th January 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date

24th January 2022

Online Application and Payment of Fee

5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download

8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam

20th February 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Admit Card

8th March 2022 to 20th March 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream)

20th March 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream)

3rd April 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview

To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Pattern

The SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 is a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Written Exam (Online) and Phase III Interview. Candidates who clear the Phase I & II exam are shortlisted for the Phase III Interview. The Phase I Written Exam (Online) consisted of two papers (Paper 1 & 2) of 100 marks each. The Phase II Written Exam (Online) will consist of two papers (Paper 1 & 2) of 100 marks each. The duration for the examination is (Paper 1 – 60 Minutes and Paper 2 – 40 Minutes) 100 minutes.

The Phase I Written Exam (online) was held on 20th February 2022. The Phase II Written Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be held online on 20th March 2022 while the Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream will be held on 3rd April 2022. The dates for the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview are yet to be announced.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam

 Papers

 Streams/ Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

 Duration

Cut off

 Weightage

 Paper 1

 All streams: English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills

Essay – 30 Marks, Precis – 30 Marks & Comprehension – 40 Marks

3

100

60 minutes

30%

1/3rd

Paper 2*

General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Finance, Management, Costing, Companies Act, and Economics.

50

100

40 minutes

40%

2/3rd

Legal, and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subjects related to the stream.

50

100

40 minutes

40%

2/3rd

Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce.

 Aggregate Cut off

 

 50%

 

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis (20th March 2022): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 (20th March): Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 was Moderate. Check below for paper-wise difficulty level and good attempts.

Paper 1: English (Descriptive Test)

Paper

Streams/Subjects

No. of Question

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Paper 1All Streams:

Essay Writing

1

N/A

Moderate

Precis Writing

1

N/A

Moderate

Reading Comprehension

5

4-5

Moderate

Paper 2: General, Legal, Official Language, Research Streams

Paper

Streams/Subjects

No. of Question

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Paper 2

 

 

General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics.

50

36-40

Moderate

Legal, and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream.

50

38-42

Moderate

Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce.

50

35-39

Moderate

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis (20th March 2022): Paper 1 Review

English (Descriptive Test)

Topics Asked:

Essay Writing (Any ONE to be attempted – 200 words)

1. What are Asset Reconstruction in Companies (ARCs)? What are the functions of ARCs?

2. Techno Stress and its impact on students & teachers in the education sector

3. Role of Banks in Providing Financial Literacy to its Customers

4. Mental health requires is more candor and more unashamed conversations. Give your opinions.

Precis Writing (150 words)

1. Challenges and opportunities in Food Nutrition

Reading Comprehension

1. Technology in Agriculture Sector (5 questions)

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis (20th March 2022): Paper 2 Review

General Stream

Subjects

No. of Questions

Economics

8 - 10

Finance

6 - 7

Management

5 - 7

Companies Act

6 - 7

Costing

5 - 6

Commerce

6 -7

Accountancy

5 - 6

FAQ

Q1 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2?

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Overall Difficulty Level was Moderate. Check our article SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis (20th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Paper-wise Exam Review for paper-wise good attempts.

Q2 What were the Essay Writing topics asked in Paper 1 English (Descriptive Test) in the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2?

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Essay Writing topics: 1. What are Asset Reconstruction in Companies (ARCs)? What are the functions of ARCs? 2. Techno Stress and its impact on students & teachers in the education sector 3. Role of Banks in Providing Financial Literacy to its Customers, 4. Mental health requires is more candor and more unashamed conversations. Give your opinions.

Q3 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in Paper 2 General Stream in the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2?

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Paper 2 General Stream: Overall Difficulty Level Moderate & Good Attempts 36-40.

Q4 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in Paper 2 Legal, and Official Language Stream in SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2?

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Paper 2 Legal, and Official Language Stream: Overall Difficulty Level Moderate & Good Attempts 38-42.

Q5 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in Research Stream in the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2?

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Paper 2 Research Stream: Overall Difficulty Level Moderate & Good Attempts 35-39.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.