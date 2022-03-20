SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis (20th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Paper-wise Exam Review

SEBI Grade A Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-2: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Exam successfully today on 20th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens. A total of 120 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Online Exams and Phase III Interview. In this article, we have shared the SEBI Grade A Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-2: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events Important Dates SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date 5th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date 24th January 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download 8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Admit Card 8th March 2022 to 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 3rd April 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Pattern

The SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 is a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Written Exam (Online) and Phase III Interview. Candidates who clear the Phase I & II exam are shortlisted for the Phase III Interview. The Phase I Written Exam (Online) consisted of two papers (Paper 1 & 2) of 100 marks each. The Phase II Written Exam (Online) will consist of two papers (Paper 1 & 2) of 100 marks each. The duration for the examination is (Paper 1 – 60 Minutes and Paper 2 – 40 Minutes) 100 minutes.

The Phase I Written Exam (online) was held on 20th February 2022. The Phase II Written Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be held online on 20th March 2022 while the Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream will be held on 3rd April 2022. The dates for the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview are yet to be announced.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam

Papers Streams/ Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Cut off Weightage Paper 1 All streams: English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills Essay – 30 Marks, Precis – 30 Marks & Comprehension – 40 Marks 3 100 60 minutes 30% 1/3rd Paper 2* General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Finance, Management, Costing, Companies Act, and Economics. 50 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Legal, and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subjects related to the stream. 50 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. Aggregate Cut off 50%

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis (20th March 2022): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 (20th March): Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 was Moderate. Check below for paper-wise difficulty level and good attempts.

Paper 1: English (Descriptive Test)

Paper Streams/Subjects No. of Question Good Attempts Difficulty Level Paper 1 All Streams: Essay Writing 1 N/A Moderate Precis Writing 1 N/A Moderate Reading Comprehension 5 4-5 Moderate

Paper 2: General, Legal, Official Language, Research Streams

Paper Streams/Subjects No. of Question Good Attempts Difficulty Level Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics. 50 36-40 Moderate Legal, and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream. 50 38-42 Moderate Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. 50 35-39 Moderate

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis (20th March 2022): Paper 1 Review

English (Descriptive Test)

Topics Asked:

Essay Writing (Any ONE to be attempted – 200 words)

1. What are Asset Reconstruction in Companies (ARCs)? What are the functions of ARCs?

2. Techno Stress and its impact on students & teachers in the education sector

3. Role of Banks in Providing Financial Literacy to its Customers

4. Mental health requires is more candor and more unashamed conversations. Give your opinions.

Precis Writing (150 words)

1. Challenges and opportunities in Food Nutrition

Reading Comprehension

1. Technology in Agriculture Sector (5 questions)

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis (20th March 2022): Paper 2 Review

General Stream