SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Practice Questions (Paper 1 & 2) for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Practice Questions: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will be conducting the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Exam on 20th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens. Candidates shortlisted in the Phase-1 Exam will be called for the Phase-2 Exam. SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Admit Card is available for candidates to download from 8th March 2022 to 20th March 2022. A total of 120 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Online Exams and Phase III Interview. In this article, we have shared the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Practice Questions (Paper-1 & 2) for English (Descriptive Test), General Stream, Legal & Official Stream, Research Stream.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events Important Dates SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date 5th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date 24th January 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download 8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Admit Card 8th March 2022 to 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 3rd April 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Pattern

The SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 is a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Written Exam (Online) and Phase III Interview. Candidates who clear the Phase I & II exam are shortlisted for the Phase III Interview. The Phase I Written Exam (Online) consisted of two papers (Paper 1 & 2) of 100 marks each. The Phase II Written Exam (Online) will consist of two papers (Paper 1 & 2) of 100 marks each. The duration for the examination is (Paper 1 – 60 Minutes and Paper 2 – 40 Minutes) 100 minutes.

The Phase I Written Exam (online) was held on 20th February 2022. The Phase II Written Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be held online on 20th March 2022 while the Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream will be held on 3rd April 2022. The dates for the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview are yet to be announced.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam

Papers Streams/ Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Cut off Weightage Paper 1 All streams: English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills Essay – 30 Marks, Precis – 30 Marks & Comprehension – 40 Marks 3 100 60 minutes 30% 1/3rd Paper 2* General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Finance, Management, Costing, Companies Act, and Economics. 50 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Legal, and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subjects related to the stream. 50 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. Information Technology Stream: Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python) 50 100 180 minutes 40% 2/3rd Aggregate Cut off 50%

* Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology Stream shall be held separately on April 03, 2022 for which separate call letters shall be issued to candidates.

NOTE:

Candidates shortlisted for Phase II will be issued new Hall Tickets. For candidates who have applied in multiple streams, Paper 2 will be conducted in various shifts, the timings of which will be intimated in the Hall Ticket. Paper 2 of IT stream shall be held separately on April 03, 2022. There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for Paper 2 in Phase II (except IT stream). There shall be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 and a cut-off of minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase II. Candidates would need to secure separate cut-off in each paper as mentioned at (iv) above as well as aggregate cut-off marks of 50% in Phase II exam (weightage of 1/3rd for Paper 1 and 2/3rd for Paper 2) to be shortlisted for Phase III. Subject to the criteria mentioned at (v) above, candidates equaling 3 times the number of vacancies shall be shortlisted, in order of merit, for Phase III i.e. the Interview.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Practice Questions

Paper 1 English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills: The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expression and understanding of the topic. The Paper shall include Questions on essay writing, précis writing and comprehension etc. Candidates will have to type answers with the help of the keyboard of the computer.

Paper 2 is in objective type Papers & all the questions will have multiple choices. You can attempt any question at any point of time within the allotted time of 40 minutes. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer.

Paper-I – English (Drafting Skills) - Descriptive Paper

Q.1. Write an essay on any ONE of the following topics in about 400

Three effective measures to eradicate illiteracy in India. Explain how the measures suggested by you will be It is often said that computerization results in unemployment. Do you agree? High Rise Buildings: Infrastructural and Environmental

Q.2. Write a précis of the following passage in about 120 words, and give it a title.

Christian Reed, a project manager, has worked at the Tata Steel plant—Britain’s biggest—for 11 years. His father worked in the local steel industry for 40 years, and his grandfather was a foundry worker. “It’s very difficult to contemplate losing the plant,” he says. “It would be like losing a member of the family.”

The fate of his job and those of about 4,300 other Port Talbot steelworkers, as well as Britain’s loss-making steel industry in general, have become the most poignant part of the political row that has erupted in Britain since Tata Steel, Britain’s biggest producer, said in

late March that it planned to sell or close its operations in the country. Opposition politicians have demanded that the government engineer a rescue, either by erecting high tariff walls against cheap steel imports, as America has done, or by going for some sort of nationalisation, as Italy has attempted with the ill-starred Ilva plant in the heel of the country. On April 5th a potential rescuer, Sanjeev Gupta of Liberty House, a commodity-trading company, said he was interested in buying the Port Talbot business, though he wants plenty of government sweeteners before doing so. He has called Britain’s steel industry “probably the worst in the world.”

There are few parts of the rich world where steel remains a good business, however. Port Talbot’s woes are indicative of a global problem—especially in places where makers of unspecialised steel face competition from cheaper producers.

In the eyes of many, including the Welsh steelworkers, the main bogeyman is China, where steel output has ballooned. The country has produced more steel in two years than Britain since 1900, according to the International Steel Statistics Bureau, and is indeed awash with excess capacity. But this is part of a phenomenon that extends across the developing world. The OECD, a club mostly of rich countries, reckons that in the four years to 2017 steelmaking capacity will have grown by 50% in the Middle East, 20% in Africa and 10% in Latin America.

Meanwhile, the China-led slowdown in developing economies and low oil prices, which have hit the use of steel in rigs and pipelines, mean that demand is severely lagging supply. Even in India, which is supposed to be the bright spot of the global steel market, demand growth is unlikely to recover to levels in the years before 2010 when it embarked on a debt-fuelled infrastructure construction binge.

Q.3. English Comprehension based on a passage.

Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follows.

In this age, when the popular involvement in day-to-day matters in mounting, it is the electronic systems that offer us a potential service infrastructure which could, with careful programming, probably take care of a very large element of what we describe as mechanical, procedural governance without all the distortions, corruptions and harassments which constitute the daily misery of the average citizen. Of course, the electronic systems will only behave to the extent that they are properly programmed. But this is no impossible task today.

Once we move our minds beyond the mere use of the electronic revolution for business efficiency and higher profitabilities and apply it to the task of reducing the routine, repetitive activities of governance, we will conserve time and energy for more important and creative tasks. In other words, the electronic revolution can make for better and more effective handling of real everyday problems, additionally to providing the basic service of computerized information banks. Even in less developed conditions, the potential of the electronic network to take over a great deal of what is called bureaucratic “paper work” has been vividly demonstrated. Licensing system involving endless form filling in endless copies; tax matters which baffle millions of citizens, particularly those who have nothing to hide; election system which require massive supervisory mobilizations or referendums based on miniscule “samples” which seldom reflect the reality at the social base. At all these points, the electronic advantage is seen and recognized. However, we must proceed further.

It is possible to foresee a situation where the citizen, with his personalized computer entry card, his “number”, is able to enter the electronic network for a variety of needs now serviced by regiments of officials, high and low. Indeed, this is already happening in a number of countries. From simple needs, we will move to more complex servicing, and, ultimately, into creativity or what is called “artificial intelligence”.

(i) What does the term “bureaucratic paper work” refer to? (ii) How has electronic revolution helped organisations in day-to-day activities? (iii) What is “artificial intelligence”?

Paper-II – General Stream

Q.1. Tangible Networth is

(1) Share capital plus reserves

(2) Total current assets

(3) Fixed assets minus depreciation

(4) Networth minus tangible assets

(5) Other than those given as options

Q.2. The concept of deferred revenue expenditure is closely related to which of the following accounting concepts?

(1) Accrual

(2) Going Concern

(3) Matching Concept

(4) Conservation

(5) Consistency

Paper-II – Legal Stream

Q.1. Which of the following is a lawful object of a contract?

(1) Forbidden by law

(2) Fraudulent

(3) Injurious to a person or property

(4) Opposed to public policy

(5) Other than those given as options

Q.2. In which of the Acts is the law relating to “Indemnity” laid down?

(1) Insurance Act

(2) Indemnity Act

(3) Banking Regulation Act

(4) Reserve Bank of India Act

(5) Other than those given as options

Paper-II – Research Stream

Q.1. Monetary policy is concerned with

(1) The changes in the supply of money

(2) buying and selling of financial instruments

(3) reducing unemployment

(4) All (1), (2) & (3).

(5) Other than those given as options

Q.2. In PERT, the distributions of project completion time and activity times follow

(1) Normal Distribution and Exponential distribution respectively

(2) Beta distribution and Normal distribution respectively

(3) Normal distribution and Beta distribution respectively

(4) Exponential distribution and Normal distribution respectively

(5) Beta distribution in both the cases

Paper-II – Official Language

