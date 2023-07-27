SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 Out: Download Link to Legal Officer AM Call Letter on sebi.gov.in

SEBI Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India at the official website sebi.gov.in. Candidates can download the Grade A Call Letter here.

Get all the direct links of SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 here.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2023: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is holding the online recruitment of candidates for the post of Officer Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager (Legal). Now, the admit card for SEBI Grade A Exam is available on the official website. Applicants are advised to download SEBI Admit Card much before the exam.

To download the admit card, candidates need to provide their registration number and date of birth. Once you have downloaded your admit card, they carefully check all the details on it, such as your name, date of birth, exam center, and exam date.

SEBI Grade A Exam will be held on 05 August 2023 for Phase 1. We have facilitated the applications with admit card direct link in this article. Other than this all the necessary details about the SEBI AM Admit Card 2023 are provided below.

SEBI Grade A Exam Details

The test will consist of 130 multiple-choice questions in Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total marks of the exam are 200. The time duration of the exam is 100 minutes. Minimum 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off shall be there), 40% for Paper 2 and an aggregate of 40% are required to download the admit card.

Details on the SEBI Admit Card:

The SEBI Grade A admit card contains several vital pieces of information that candidates must verify before the examination. These details include:

Candidate's Information: The admit card will feature the candidate's full name, photograph, and other personal details provided during the application process.

Roll Number and Registration Number: Each candidate is assigned a unique roll number and registration number, which are essential for exam identification and result checking.

Exam Date and Time: The admit card clearly mentions the date and time of the SEBI Grade A examination.

Exam Center and Address: The venue for the examination, along with its complete address, will be specified on the admit card.

Exam Instructions: The admit card includes important instructions and guidelines that candidates must adhere to on the exam day.

Things on the SEBI Admit Card 2023

You should also bring the following documents to the exam center:

Your admit card

A valid photo ID (such as a passport, driver's license, or PAN card)

A black pen

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 Overview

The important details regarding the SEBI Assistant Manager Admit Card are below:

Organisation Name Securities and Exchange Board of India Post Name Grade A Assistant Manager Category Admit Card Vacancy 25 SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Admit Card 2023 26 July 2023 SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam Dare 05 August 2023 Selection Criteria Phase 1 Phase 2 Interview round Official Website www.sebi.gov.in

How to Download SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of SEBI - www.sebi.gov.in and go to 'careers' tab

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 (Legal Stream) - Download of Call Letter for Phase I'

Step 3: Click on registration number and date of birth

Step 3: Download SEBI Grade A Admit Card and take the print out of the admit card