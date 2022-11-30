SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1532 Posts @secl-cil.in

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: South Eastern Coalfields Limited issued a notice for the recruitment of 1532 Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts. Check How to Apply, Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details.

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has an opportunity for graduates and diploma holders for the post of Apprentice. Candidates interested in SECL Recruitment 2022 can submit their application through online mode at secl-cil.in on or before 19 December 2022.

Out of the total posts, 382 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentices in Electrical, Civil, Mechanical and Mining Engineering & Technician Apprentices in Mining / Mine Surveying and 1150 Technician Apprentices in Mining Engineering. Candidates can check more details on this vacancy in the article below.

SECL Apprentice Notification

SECL Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 29 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 19 December 2022

SECL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancies Mining Graduate Apprentice 200 Electrical Graduate Apprentice 83 Mechanical Graduate Apprentice 53 Civil Graduate Apprentice 46 Technician Apprentice 1150

Eligibility Criteria for SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - 4-year degree in a relevant branch of engineering for Graduate Apprenticeship

Technician Engineering - 03-year diploma in mining engineering/mine surveying or equivalent qualification granted by an institution recognized by the Government.

Graduate engineers and Diploma Engineers (Duration of Diploma can be 3 years after class 10th or 2 years after 12th which is subject to the condition of getting lateral entry into 2nd year of such courses of the concerned students. one-year Diploma is not allowed), only through regular (Full time) mode of education are eligible for enrolment of apprenticeship training.

SECL Apprentice Selection Process

The date of enrollment of candidates on the NATS portal in the Board of Apprentice Training, Western Region will be the basis for shortlisting the candidate. Earlier enrolled candidates will be placed higher' In case of tie-on enrolment in the same category, the date of graduation in engineering/diploma passing, the percentage of marks of Engineering /Diploma and date of birth will be 1, 2nd and 3'd tie-breakers in order for provisional selection. The provisional selection list will be prepared based on the above criteria and the reservation

How to Apply for SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Go to the official website of www.mhrdnats.gov.in and register and apply for NATS (National Apprenticeship Training scheme) by selecting South Eastern Coalfields Limited as establishment.