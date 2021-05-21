Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) Recruitment 2021 for 66 Young Professional and Consultant Posts Across India

Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India has published a recruitment notification for the post of Senior Consultant, Junior Consultant & Young Professional on Short Term Contract basis. 

Created On: May 21, 2021 11:17 IST
SFIO Recruitment 2021: Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India has published a recruitment notification for the post of Senior Consultant, Junior Consultant & Young Professional on Short Term Contract basis on its website i.e. sfio.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format within 30 days of publication of this advertisement.

The recruitment is being done across the country including in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Advertisement Number

No.5/7/2021-Admn.SFIO/

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 30 days of publication of this advertisement

SFIO Vacancy Details

Field

Sr.

Consultant

Jr.

Consultant

Young

Professional

Total No. of posts

Law

07

10

04

21

Financial Analysis/ Forensic Audit (CA/CS/CWA)

04

14

08

26

Any other field Including Banking, IT, etc,

Banking/ Financial Trans.

03

09

00

12

Administration

00

04

00

04

CFDML/IT

00

02

01

03

Total

14

39

13

66

Salary:

  1. Young Professional - Rs.60,000/- per month
  2. Jr Consultant - Rs.80,000 to 1,45,000 depending upon educational qualification and experience
  3. Sr Consultant - Rs.1,45,000 to 2,65,000 depending upon educational qualification and experience

SFIO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  1. Young Professional (Law) - The incumbent should be a Law Graduates with one-year experience preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Corporate Law.
  2. Jr. Consultant (Law) - The incumbent should be an Advocate with at least 3-8 years’ experience preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Corporate Law.
  3. Sr. Consultant (Law) - The incumbent should be an Advocate with 8-15 years’ experience preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies, especially in the field of Corporate Law
  4. Young Professional (FA) - The incumbent should be a fresh professional with oneyear experience preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies
  5. Jr. Consultant (FA) - The incumbent should be a CA/ CWA/ MBA(Finance) with at least 3-8 years’ experience preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Financial Analysis/ Forensic Audit.
Any other field (Banking/Financial Transaction & General Administration)

  1. Jr. Consultant Professionals having - Ph.d/ Master’s Degree or MBA in relevant field/ subject as specified in the ToR. The minimum post qualification experience of 3-8 years in the required field
  2. Sr. Consultant Professionals having: Qualification of Phd/ Master’s Degree or MBA in relevant field/ subject as specified in the ToR. The minimum post qualification experience of 8-15 years in the required field

IT Consultants

  1. Young Professional - Masters / Post Graduate in Computer Science / Computer Applications / Electronics / Information Security and Digital Forensics / Computer Forensics / Information Technology or equivalent, or degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science / Electronics / Information Security and Digital Forensics / Computer Forensics / Information Technology or equivalent as specified in the ToR for the specialisation/ field failing which minimum post qualification experience of one year in the requisite field. The candidates should have high competency and established peer reputation.
  2. Jr. Consultant Professionals having: - Masters / Post Graduate in Computer Science / Computer Applications / Electronics / Information Security and Digital Forensics / Computer Forensics / Information Technology or equivalent. or degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science / Electronics / Information Security and Digital Forensics / Computer Forensics / Information Technology or equivalent and with atleast 5 years’ experience

How to Apply for SFIO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application to Director, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, 2nd Floor, Pt. Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, B-3 Wing, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003 as well as through e-mail at Admn.HQ@sfio.nic.in.

SFIO Notification Download

 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification for SFIO IT YP ?

Masters / Post Graduate in Computer Science / Computer Applications / Electronics / Information Security and Digital Forensics / Computer Forensics / Information Technology or equivalent

What is the last date of SFIO Application Submission ?

You can submit the application within 30 days of publication of the advertisement i.e. 19 June 2021

What is SFIO Young Professional Salary ?

Rs. 60,000
