SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022: 454 Vacancies Notified for Sister Grade 2, Medical Lab Technologist, & Other Posts

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for various posts including Sister Grade 2, Technician, Medical Lab Technologist, and others. Check the application process, educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 29, 2022 14:30 IST
Modified On: Mar 29, 2022 15:51 IST
SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science  (SGPGI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sister Grade-II (Staff Nurse), Technician Radiology, Medical Lab Technologist, and Junior Medical Lab Technologist. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 19 April 2022. A total of 454 Vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. 

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022 Online Application Process has been started from today.i.e. 29 March 2022 onwards. The end of the online application will be 19 April 2022. Candidates can check qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 29 March 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 19 April 2022

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Sister Grade 2 - 252 Posts
  • Technician (Radiology) - 34 Posts
  • Technician Radiography / Radiotherapy wing - 8 Posts
  • Medical Lab Technologist - 17 Posts
  • Junior Medical Lab Technologist - 23 Posts

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Sister Grade 2 - B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing/B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University OR B.Sc. (Post certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University. Registered as Nurse & Midwife in State / India Nursing Council.
  • Technician (Radiology) - 10 + 2 with Science subjects or equivalent from a recognized Board/University.Diploma (2 years course) in Radiography Techniques from a recognized Institution.
  • Technician Radiography / Radiotherapy wing - 10 + 2 with Science subjects or equivalent from a recognized
    Board/University; Diploma (2Years course) in Radiology/Radiotherapy Techniques from a recognised
    Institution.
  • Medical Lab Technologist - Bachelors Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology/Medical Laboratory Science from a Govt. recognized university
  • Junior Medical Lab Technologist -10 + 2 with Science subjects (Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology)
    and 2 years regular Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from any Govt. recognized university.

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Minimum - 18 years

Maximum - 40 years

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only.

How to apply for SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit their applications followed by the easy steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website.i.e. sgpgims.org.in.
  2. Nevigate the link of SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022 online application. 
  3. Register your application form.
  4. Filling up of balance details of the form.
  5. Upload photo, signatures and other documents.
  6. Payment of Fees and Application Form Submission.
  7. Printout of Application form.

Download SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022 Notice

Apply Online

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022 Application Form

  • General/ OBC/EWS : 1180/-
  • SC/ST : 708/-

FAQ

How to apply for SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit their applications followed by the easy steps given in the above article.

What is the qualification required for SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022?

Candidates holding the qualification of 12th, Graduation, Diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply.

What is the last date of application submission for SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022?

19 April 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022?

454.
