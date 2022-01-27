SGPGI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 165 Various Post @sgpgims.org.in

SGPGI Recruitment 2022: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science has released the advertisement for various posts including Medical Physicist, Tutor (College of Nursing), Assistant Dietician, Receptionist, Junior Engineer, Stenographer and others in Group 'B' and 'C' under Computer Based Examination-2021 for posts advertised by Advertisement No. I-34/A to R /Rectt/2021-22 ( i.e. Total 18 advertisements A to R ). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 25 January to 14 February 2022.
A total of 165 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, selection criteria, and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 25 January 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 14 February 2022
SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Medical Physicist - 3 Posts
- Tutor (College of Nursing) - 8 Posts
- Technical Officer ( Sr. Perfusion) - 3 Posts
- Medical Social Service Officer Gr.II - 11 Posts
- Assistant Dietician - 6 Posts
- Physiotherapist Gr.-I - 11 Posts
- Pharmacist Gr. III - 14 Posts
- House Keeper Gr-II - 3 Posts
- Receptionist - 18 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil) -9 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical/Electronics) - 4 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Air-conditioning wing) - 2 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 2 Posts
- Data Entry Operator Group - C - 14 Posts
- Store Keeper Cum Purchase Asstt. - 15 Posts
- Personal Assistant - 10 Posts
- Stenographer - 22 Posts
- Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10 Posts
SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Medical Physicist - medical physicist/radiation physicist/radiological physicist shall have a post-graduate degree in Physics from a recognized university; a Post M.Sc. diploma in radiological/ medical physics from a recognized university; and an internship of minimum 12 months in a recognized well equipped radiation therapy department.
- Tutor (College of Nursing) -B.Sc. in Nursing from recognized Institution /University. OR registered nurse and midwife with sister Tutors Diploma.
- Technical Officer ( Sr. Perfusion) -B.Sc. degree with a certificate of perfusion Technology awarded by a recognized Institution/Association/Authority after training 5 years experience in the field as a perfusionist.
- Medical Social Service Officer Gr.II - Master’s Degree in Social Work from a recognized University/Institution.
- Assistant Dietician - M.Sc. (Food & Nutrition) from a Recognized University.
- Physiotherapist Gr.-I - Intermediate with science with 3 years Diploma in Physiotherapy.
- Pharmacist Gr. III - Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institute and with 03 years experience.
- House Keeper Gr-II - Diploma in catering or hotel management or Housekeeping with 3 years experience.
- Receptionist - Graduate with High Second Class with one of the following subjects: Social Work/ Sociology/
Psychology with a diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication / Public Relation.
- Junior Engineer (Civil) -Diploma in Civil Engineering with 02 years experience.
- Junior Engineer (Electrical/Electronics) - Diploma in Electrical /Electronic Engineering in First Division with two
years experience in the line.
- Junior Engineer (Air-conditioning wing) -03 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with a specialized course in
Refrigeration and A/C desirable experience in the line.
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- Diploma in Mechanical Engineering in First Division with two years experience
in the line.
- Data Entry Operator Group - C - Graduate preferably with Maths/Physics/ Statics + DOE Diploma (O level)+ 1 year experience.
- Store Keeper Cum Purchase Asstt. - Graduate in Science / Commerce (above 55%) with Diploma in Material
Management of two years duration.
- Personal Assistant - Graduate (above 55%) with speed of 80 w.p.m. in Hindi & English stenography and 40/35 w.p.m. in English and Hindi typing and knowledge in computer application with three years experience.
- Stenographer -Candidate should be a Graduate (above 55%) with a speed of 80 w.p.m. in Hindi & English stenography and 40/35 w.p.m. in English and Hindi typing and knowledge in computer applications.
- Driver (Ordinary Grade) -Valid Driving License for driving heavy vehicles; Knowledge of Motor
Mechanism
SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
The candidate has attained the age of 18 years and has not attained the age of more than 40 years. In case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, and other such categories of candidates in Uttar Pradesh, the upper age limit will be as high as specified by the Government.
SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Salary
The selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only.
Download SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for SGPGI Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 25 January to 14 February 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- UR - Rs. 1000/-
- OBC/EWS - Rs. 1000/-
- SC/ST - Rs. 600/-