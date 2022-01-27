SGPGI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 165 Various Post @sgpgims.org.in

SGPGI Recruitment 2022: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science has released the advertisement for various posts including Medical Physicist, Tutor (College of Nursing), Assistant Dietician, Receptionist, Junior Engineer, Stenographer and others in Group 'B' and 'C' under Computer Based Examination-2021 for posts advertised by Advertisement No. I-34/A to R /Rectt/2021-22 ( i.e. Total 18 advertisements A to R ). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 25 January to 14 February 2022.

A total of 165 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 14 February 2022

SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Medical Physicist - 3 Posts

Tutor (College of Nursing) - 8 Posts

Technical Officer ( Sr. Perfusion) - 3 Posts

Medical Social Service Officer Gr.II - 11 Posts

Assistant Dietician - 6 Posts

Physiotherapist Gr.-I - 11 Posts

Pharmacist Gr. III - 14 Posts

House Keeper Gr-II - 3 Posts

Receptionist - 18 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) -9 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical/Electronics) - 4 Posts

Junior Engineer (Air-conditioning wing) - 2 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 2 Posts

Data Entry Operator Group - C - 14 Posts

Store Keeper Cum Purchase Asstt. - 15 Posts

Personal Assistant - 10 Posts

Stenographer - 22 Posts

Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10 Posts

SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Physicist - medical physicist/radiation physicist/radiological physicist shall have a post-graduate degree in Physics from a recognized university; a Post M.Sc. diploma in radiological/ medical physics from a recognized university; and an internship of minimum 12 months in a recognized well equipped radiation therapy department.

Tutor (College of Nursing) -B.Sc. in Nursing from recognized Institution /University. OR registered nurse and midwife with sister Tutors Diploma.

Technical Officer ( Sr. Perfusion) -B.Sc. degree with a certificate of perfusion Technology awarded by a recognized Institution/Association/Authority after training 5 years experience in the field as a perfusionist.

Medical Social Service Officer Gr.II - Master’s Degree in Social Work from a recognized University/Institution.

Assistant Dietician - M.Sc. (Food & Nutrition) from a Recognized University.

Physiotherapist Gr.-I - Intermediate with science with 3 years Diploma in Physiotherapy.

Pharmacist Gr. III - Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institute and with 03 years experience.

House Keeper Gr-II - Diploma in catering or hotel management or Housekeeping with 3 years experience.

Receptionist - Graduate with High Second Class with one of the following subjects: Social Work/ Sociology/

Psychology with a diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication / Public Relation.

Psychology with a diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication / Public Relation. Junior Engineer (Civil) -Diploma in Civil Engineering with 02 years experience.

Junior Engineer (Electrical/Electronics) - Diploma in Electrical /Electronic Engineering in First Division with two

years experience in the line.

years experience in the line. Junior Engineer (Air-conditioning wing) -03 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with a specialized course in

Refrigeration and A/C desirable experience in the line.

Refrigeration and A/C desirable experience in the line. Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- Diploma in Mechanical Engineering in First Division with two years experience

in the line.

in the line. Data Entry Operator Group - C - Graduate preferably with Maths/Physics/ Statics + DOE Diploma (O level)+ 1 year experience.

Store Keeper Cum Purchase Asstt. - Graduate in Science / Commerce (above 55%) with Diploma in Material

Management of two years duration.

Management of two years duration. Personal Assistant - Graduate (above 55%) with speed of 80 w.p.m. in Hindi & English stenography and 40/35 w.p.m. in English and Hindi typing and knowledge in computer application with three years experience.

Stenographer -Candidate should be a Graduate (above 55%) with a speed of 80 w.p.m. in Hindi & English stenography and 40/35 w.p.m. in English and Hindi typing and knowledge in computer applications.

Driver (Ordinary Grade) -Valid Driving License for driving heavy vehicles; Knowledge of Motor

Mechanism

SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate has attained the age of 18 years and has not attained the age of more than 40 years. In case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, and other such categories of candidates in Uttar Pradesh, the upper age limit will be as high as specified by the Government.

SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Salary

The selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only.

Download SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for SGPGI Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 25 January to 14 February 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

SGPGI Recruitment 2022 Application Fee