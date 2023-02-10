SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1974 Staff Nurse Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

SGPGIMS Nursing Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow for the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates can apply online from the application website of SGPGIMS i.e., cdn.tcsion.com For more information such as how to apply for SGPGIMS Lucknow, Official Notification and Other Details candidates can refer to the article below.

As many as 1974 staff nurse vacancies are to be filled under SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2023. The application process has started today i.e., 10th February 2023 and the last date to apply is 1st March 2023. The computer Based Test is scheduled to be conducted on 22nd March 2023.

Candidates aged between 21 to 40 years can apply for the SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023. Age relaxations will be provided as per the government norms. The application must be holding a degree/diploma in nursing.

In The SGPGIMS Nursing Recruitment 2023 examination 80% questions will be related to Theory of Nursing knowledge and 20% questions will be related to Practical application of Nursing work (of these 10% will be related to COVID related work)

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The application fee for General/OBC/EWS Candidates is Rs 1180 and that for SC/ST candidates is Rs 708/-

For more details candidates can refer to the SGPGIMS Nursing Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the official website of SGPGIMS.

A total of 1974 posts have been released by the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow for Staff Nurse posts

SGPGIMS Nursing Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Posts Name Staff Nurse Total Vacancies 1974 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on 10th February 2023 Selection process Computer Based Examination, and Personality Test

Candidates can download the SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 1974 vacancies announced under SGPGIMS Lucknow Notification 2023. Download the official notification of SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: SGPGIMS Nursing Recruitment 2023 Notification

SGPGIMS Nursing Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the SGPGIMS Nursing Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The SGPGIMS Nursing Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the notification.

SGPGIMS Nursing Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced 10th February 2023 Online Application Begins 10th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 1st March 2023

The application fee for General/OBC/EWS Candidates is Rs 1180 and that for SC/ST candidates is Rs 708/- The fee payment can be made online once the application process is completed.

The number of vacancies announced for SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below.

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Staff Nurse 1974

The eligibility criteria for SGPGIMS Nursing Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

The application must be holding a degree/diploma in nursing.