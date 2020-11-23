SHS Bihar Admit Card 2020 Released @statehealthsocietybihar.org, Download State Health Society Bihar 02/2020, 03/2020 & 06/2020 Call Letter Here

SHS Bihar Admit Card 2020: State Health Society (SHS), Bihar has uploaded the admit card of computer based test for various posts such as Counsellor, District Urban Health Consultant (NHUM), District Community Mobilizer, Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD), Instructor of Hearing Impaired Children (NPPCD), Dental Hygienist (NOHP) and Dental Assistant (NOHP) against advertisement number 02/2020, ANM against advertisement number 03/2020, Block Health Manager (BHM), Block Accountant, Block Community Mobilizer (BCM), Sr Treatment Supervisor (STS), Sr Tuberculosis Lab Supervisor (STLS) and Vector Born Diseases Supervisor (VBDS) against advertisement number 06/2020 . Candidates can download State Health Society Bihar Admit Card 2020 through Official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org.

SHS Bihar Admit Card 2020 Link is given below. Candidates can download SHS Bihar Admit Card through the link.

SHSB Exam will be conducted on 01 December, 02 December and 03 December in three shifts. The candidates are required to carry their admit card along with Self-Declaration Form 1 and Self Declaration Form 2 at the exam centre

SHS Bihar Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Knowledge 20 20 2 hours (120 minutes) Analytical Ability 20 20 Numerical Ability 20 20 Technical 20 40 Total 80 100

How to Download SHS Bihar Admit Card 2020 ?