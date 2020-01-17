SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020 out, Check Bihar State Health Society CHO Call Letter Direct Link Here

SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020: Bihar State Health Society has uploaded CHO Admit Card 2020 on its website for GNM/B.Sc. Nursing and Ayush exam. Candidates applied for SHS Bihar CHO Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 9/2019 and 10/2019 can download their admit cards through the official website of SHS.i.e.statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Bihar State Health Society CHO Exam 2020 for GNM/B.Sc. Nursing and Ayush is scheduled to be held on 23 January 2020 at various exam centres of the Patna. This exam will be conducted in two shifts.

Candidates can directly download Bihar State Health Society CHO Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the provided link and candidates are required to take a printout of the same for future reference.

Procedure to Download SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020

Go to the Bihar State Health Society Website.

Click on SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020 of the relevant exam.

Enter the essential credentials and click on the submit button.

SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can download and save the CHO admit card for future reference.

SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020 Web note



Download SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020 for GNM/B.Sc. Nursing Exam



Download SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020 for Ayush exam



Candidates who will qualify in the written test will be called for six months certificate course in health for GNM/B.Sc. Nursing and Ayush. After completion of the course, candidates will be appointed as Community Health Officer at Health Wellness Centres to lead primary health.

The candidates will get the salary of Rs. 25000/- per month and 15000 as incentive measured against indicators subject to the approval of NHM. Candidates can directly download SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.



