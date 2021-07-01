SHSB Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: 8853 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @statehealthsocietybihar.org

State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has published a notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM), against advertisement number 05/2021.

SHSB Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has published a notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM), against advertisement number 05/2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SHSB Recruitment 2021 from 01 July 2021 on SHSB Official website i.e. http://statehealthsocietybihar.org. State Health Society Bihar ANM Online Application will close on 21 July 2021.

A total of 8853 vacancies are available for Bihar ANM Posts. Candidates seeking to apply for State Health Society ANM Recruitment should have ANM Diploma and age of the candidates should not be more than 37 years.

More details on Bihar ANM Vacancy 2021 are given below:

SHSB ANM Notification Download

SHSB ANM Online Application Link

Detailed Instructions

ToR

SHSB ANM Syllabus

Notification Details

Notification Number - 05/2021

Important Dates

Starting Date of Bihar ANM Application - 01 July 2021 from 10 AM Last Date of Application - 21 July 2021 till 6 PM

State Health Society Bihar ANM Vacancy Details

ANM - 8853 Posts

UR- 2177 UR(F)- 1167 EWS - 665 EWS(F) - 323 MBC - 1088 MBC(F) - 597 SC- 995 SC(F) - 531 BC— 606 BC(F)- 314 ST- 86 ST(F)- 20 WBC- 284

State Health Society Bihar ANM Salary:

Rs. 11,500

Eligibility Criteria for State Health Society Bihar ANM Post

Diploma (2 Years Full Time) in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognized ANM Training institute Registration of candidates from "Bihar Nurses Registration Council" shall also be necessary

State Health Society Bihar ANM Age Limit:

Gen/EWS - 37 years Gen and EWS (Female)/BC/MBC (Male and Female) - 40 years SC/ST - 42 years

SHSB ANM Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of exam

SHSB ANM Exam Pattern

The exam will of 100 marks. There will be 80 questions on GK, Analytical Reasoning, Numerical Ability and English Time is 2 hours

How to Apply for State Health Society Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021

The candidates can apply for online for the post through official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org from 01 July to 28 July 2021.