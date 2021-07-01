SHSB Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: 8853 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @statehealthsocietybihar.org

SHSB Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has published a notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM), against advertisement number 05/2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SHSB Recruitment 2021 from 01 July 2021 on SHSB Official website i.e. http://statehealthsocietybihar.org. State Health Society Bihar ANM Online Application will close on 21 July 2021.
A total of 8853 vacancies are available for Bihar ANM Posts. Candidates seeking to apply for State Health Society ANM Recruitment should have ANM Diploma and age of the candidates should not be more than 37 years.
More details on Bihar ANM Vacancy 2021 are given below:
SHSB ANM Notification Download
SHSB ANM Online Application Link
Notification Details
Notification Number - 05/2021
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Bihar ANM Application - 01 July 2021 from 10 AM
- Last Date of Application - 21 July 2021 till 6 PM
State Health Society Bihar ANM Vacancy Details
ANM - 8853 Posts
- UR- 2177
- UR(F)- 1167
- EWS - 665
- EWS(F) - 323
- MBC - 1088
- MBC(F) - 597
- SC- 995
- SC(F) - 531
- BC— 606
- BC(F)- 314
- ST- 86
- ST(F)- 20
- WBC- 284
State Health Society Bihar ANM Salary:
Rs. 11,500
Eligibility Criteria for State Health Society Bihar ANM Post
- Diploma (2 Years Full Time) in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognized ANM Training institute
- Registration of candidates from "Bihar Nurses Registration Council" shall also be necessary
State Health Society Bihar ANM Age Limit:
- Gen/EWS - 37 years
- Gen and EWS (Female)/BC/MBC (Male and Female) - 40 years
- SC/ST - 42 years
SHSB ANM Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of exam
SHSB ANM Exam Pattern
- The exam will of 100 marks.
- There will be 80 questions on GK, Analytical Reasoning, Numerical Ability and English
- Time is 2 hours
How to Apply for State Health Society Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021
The candidates can apply for online for the post through official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org from 01 July to 28 July 2021.