Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility

Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023: Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU has invited online application for the 60 Assistant Professor posts on its official website. Check notification link, pdf, how to apply and other updates here.

Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU has published notification for the 60 Assistant Professor posts in the Employment News (29 July-4 August) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 11, 2023.

Out of a total of 60 Teaching posts, you have the opportunity to apply for various disciplines including Commerce, Computer Science, Hindi, History, Political Science, Physical Education and others. To apply for these posts, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Master in the concerned subjects with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of online application for the Assistant Professor posts is August 11, 2023.

Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor-60 Posts

Shyamlal College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Master's Degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Shyam Lal College (SLC) Posts Name Assistant Professor Number of Posts 60 Apply Application Mode Online Jobs Type Govt Jobs Last Date for Online Application August 11, 2023 Official website https://slc.du.ac.in/

Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023: Process To Download PDF

Visit the official website of Shyam Lal College (SLC) https://slc.du.ac.in/

Go to the Careers Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for Teaching positions (Permanent) of Shyam Lal College (Eve.) – ' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2023 in a new window.

Download Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2022-23 and save the same for your future reference.

Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2023:

You can apply online for these posts with the official website https://colrec.uod.ac.in on or before August 11, 2023. You are advised to follow the notification for details of the online application process.