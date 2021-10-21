Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Sikkim PSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Inspector of Legal Metrology Post @spscskm.gov.in, Check Schedule

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for Inspector of Legal Metrology Post on its official website -spscskm.gov.in. Check detail here.

Created On: Oct 21, 2021 15:04 IST
Sikkim PSC Admit Card 2021
Sikkim PSC Admit Card 2021

Sikkim PSC Admit Card 2021 : Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for Inspector of Legal Metrology Post. All such candidates who have applied for the Inspector of Legal Metrology Post can  download their Sikkim PSC Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spscskm.gov.in.

The Admit Card downloading link is available on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission. It is noted that Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) is set to conduct the written exam for  Inspector of Legal Metrology Post on 24 October 2021. 
Exam will be held in two sessions-Paper I i.e. for General English and General Knowledge will be held from 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and Paper II i.e. Main exam will be held from 01.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.     

Earlier Sikkim PSC had released the notification for Inspectors of Legal Metrology post under  Legal Metrology Unit and Consumer Protection Cell under Food and Civil Supplies Department, Government of Sikkim. 

All such candidates applied for the Inspectors of Legal Metrology post against  advertisement no 11/SPSC/Exam/2021 dated 07.09.2021 can download the Sikkim PSC Exam Schedule  2021 on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below. 


Direct Link to Download: Sikkim PSC Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021 Notice 

How to Download: Sikkim PSC Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021 Notice 

  1. Visit the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission i.e. spscskm.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Advertisement and Notice Section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link "Notice for Written Examination to the Post of Inspectors of Legal Metrology (LMO).” given on the Home Page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the Sikkim PSC Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021 Notice in a new window.
  5. Take Print Out of the Sikkim PSC Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021 Notice and save a copy for future reference.

