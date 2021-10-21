Sikkim PSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Inspector of Legal Metrology Post @spscskm.gov.in, Check Schedule

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for Inspector of Legal Metrology Post on its official website -spscskm.gov.in. Check detail here.

Sikkim PSC Admit Card 2021 : Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for Inspector of Legal Metrology Post. All such candidates who have applied for the Inspector of Legal Metrology Post can download their Sikkim PSC Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spscskm.gov.in.

The Admit Card downloading link is available on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission. It is noted that Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) is set to conduct the written exam for Inspector of Legal Metrology Post on 24 October 2021.

Exam will be held in two sessions-Paper I i.e. for General English and General Knowledge will be held from 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and Paper II i.e. Main exam will be held from 01.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.

Earlier Sikkim PSC had released the notification for Inspectors of Legal Metrology post under Legal Metrology Unit and Consumer Protection Cell under Food and Civil Supplies Department, Government of Sikkim.

All such candidates applied for the Inspectors of Legal Metrology post against advertisement no 11/SPSC/Exam/2021 dated 07.09.2021 can download the Sikkim PSC Exam Schedule 2021 on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



