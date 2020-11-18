Sikkim PSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Laboratory Technician Posts Released @spscskm.gov.in, Check Details Here

Sikkim PSC Interview Schedule 2020: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Laboratory Technician posts against Notice no-28/SPSC/EXAM/2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the e Viva-voce/Interview Round for Laboratory Technician posts can check the Schedule available on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spscskm.gov.in.

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) will conduct the Viva-voce/Interview for Laboratory Technician posts from 30 November to 03 December 2020. Candidates who have to appear for the Viva-voce/Interview for Laboratory Technician posts in the Sikkim State Allied and Healthcare Service under Health &

Family Welfare Department through Direct Recruitment vide Notice no 28/SPSC/EXAM/2020 Date: 21/05/2020 can check the details schedule available on the official website.

Candidates will have to appear for their Viva-voce/Interview for Laboratory Technician posts according to the schedule and roll number with dates. Candidates can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Sikkim PSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Laboratory Technician Posts

Visit the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission i.e. spscskm.gov.in.

Go to the Advertisement and Notice Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link " Notice regarding the Viva-voce/ Interview for the post of Laboratory Technician.” given on the Home Page.

After clicking the link, you will get the PDF of the Interview Schedule.

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) had earlier invited applications for the Laboratory Technician posts in the Sikkim State Allied and Healthcare Service under Health &

Family Welfare Department through Direct Recruitment vide Notice no 28/SPSC/EXAM/2020 Date: 21/05/2020 on its official website.