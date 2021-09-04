SJVN Recruitment 2021: Apply for Field Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) Posts @sjvnindia.com, Salary Rs. 66000

SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I has released notification for the posts of Field Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) Posts in the Employment News (4-10 September 2021). Check details here.

SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule– ‘A’ CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India,) has released notification for the posts of Field Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) Posts in the Employment News (4-10 September 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SJVN Recruitment 2021 on or before 21 September 2021.

In a bid to apply for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Full time regular Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering /Mechanical Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for SJVN Recruitment 2021:

Advt. No. 96/2021

Important Date for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commencement of Online Registration for submitting applications: 1st September 2021

Closing date for submitting applications through website: 21 September 2021

Last date for sending application print out along with Payment receipt and certificates: 11 October 2021

Vacancy Details for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Field Engineer (Electrical)-04

Field Engineer (Mechanical)-04

Eligibility Criteria for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Field Engineer (Electrical)-Full time regular Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute of India.

Field Engineer (Mechanical)-Full time regular Degree in Mechanical Engineering from recognized University/ Institute of India.

Upper age limit for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Field Engineer (Electrical)-30 Years

Field Engineer (Mechanical)-30 Years

Selection Process for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification:

The selection process for these posts consists of Personal Interviews which will be held at Corporate Head Quarter, Shimla.

SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through SJVN’s official website-www.sjvn.nic.in on or before 21 September 2021.Last date for sending application print out along with Payment receipt and certificates are 11 October 2021.