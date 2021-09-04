Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SJVN Recruitment 2021: Apply for Field Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) Posts @sjvnindia.com, Salary Rs. 66000

SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I has released notification for the posts of Field Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical)  Posts in the Employment News (4-10 September 2021). Check details here.

Created On: Sep 4, 2021 16:22 IST
SJVN Recruitment 2021
SJVN Recruitment 2021

SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule– ‘A’ CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India,) has released notification for the posts of Field Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical)  Posts in the Employment News (4-10 September 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SJVN Recruitment 2021 on or before 21 September 2021. 

In a bid to apply for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Full time regular Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering /Mechanical Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Notification Details for SJVN Recruitment 2021:
Advt. No. 96/2021

Important Date for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Commencement of Online Registration for submitting applications: 1st September 2021
Closing date for submitting applications through website: 21 September 2021
Last date for sending application print out along with Payment receipt and certificates: 11 October 2021

Vacancy Details for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Field Engineer (Electrical)-04 
Field Engineer (Mechanical)-04

Eligibility Criteria for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Field Engineer (Electrical)-Full time regular Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute of India.
Field Engineer (Mechanical)-Full time regular Degree in Mechanical Engineering from recognized University/ Institute of India. 

Upper age limit for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Field Engineer (Electrical)-30 Years
Field Engineer (Mechanical)-30 Years

Selection Process for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
The selection process for these posts consists of Personal Interviews which will be held at Corporate Head Quarter, Shimla.  

SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for SJVN Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through SJVN’s official website-www.sjvn.nic.in on or before 21 September 2021.Last date for sending application print out along with Payment receipt and certificates are 11 October 2021.

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationSJVN Recruitment 2021: Apply for Field Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) Posts @sjvnindia.com, Salary Rs. 66000
Notification DateSep 4, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 21, 2021
CityShimla
StateHimachal Pradesh
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 4 =
Post

Comments